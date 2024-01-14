en English
Australia

Federal Call for Brisbane Airport Transport Overhaul as Olympics Loom

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 14, 2024 at 11:45 pm EST
Federal Call for Brisbane Airport Transport Overhaul as Olympics Loom

In the looming shadow of the Brisbane Olympics, the Federal Government is pressing Queensland to revolutionize its public transport framework, with a striking focus on the Brisbane Airport. Currently, the airport’s transport operations are under the stranglehold of an exclusive contract with Airtrain, which retains a monopoly on the airport route until 2036. This arrangement effectively bars public buses from accessing the domestic and international terminals, a restriction that has drawn significant criticism.

Monopolistic Grip Sparks Controversy

State Opposition Leader, David Crisafulli, has denounced the Airtrain monopoly as ‘anti-competitive’. He is urging the government to investigate alternative transport pathways to fortify airport access. The call for diversity in transport options is echoed in the sentiment of several stakeholders who believe that the current setup does not cater optimally to the needs of passengers.

Federal Push for Infrastructure Overhaul

In the face of the impending Olympics, it is anticipated that the demand for seamless transport will surge. Transport Minister Catherine King has signaled that infrastructure must be bolstered to accommodate this rising demand. The government’s push for an overhaul comes after negotiations to terminate the 35-year contract with Airtrain reached a stalemate.

State Response to Federal Call

Deputy Premier Cameron Dick has thrown down the gauntlet to the federal government and council, urging them to finance improved public transport to Brisbane Airport. However, he has remained tight-lipped about the possible actions while Airtrain continues to have unchallenged access to the airport precinct. As the countdown to the Brisbane Olympics begins, the pressure is mounting for Queensland to revamp its transport system and ensure it can handle the expected influx of visitors.

author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

