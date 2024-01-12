Father’s Fight against Terminal Cancer: A Quest for Lasting Memories

In the face of a terminal diagnosis, Stuart Johnstone, a father of five and widower, finds solace in creating lasting memories for his children. His journey with squamous cell carcinoma, a rare type of skin cancer that initially formed inside his sinuses, comes four years after the loss of his wife Claudine to breast cancer. Stuart’s focus on his children’s happiness is a testament to his resilience and strength amidst an uncertain timeline.

A Fight Against Time

Having lived in Dunedin, New Zealand, for a decade, Stuart’s wish is to return to his homeland with his children. After his wife’s death, he moved to Australia in search of better medical support and free access to the cancer drug Kadcyla, which was not funded in New Zealand. Stuart’s decision to relocate was driven by his desire to secure a better support system, away from the feeling of having a dollar value placed on his life by the government.

Building Memories, Building Support

In the midst of his battle, a family friend set up a Givealittle page to raise funds for the children’s future and memory-making activities. This initiative is testament to the community’s solidarity and compassion for Stuart and his family. Despite the rare nature of his cancer and the unpredictable timeline, Stuart has been seizing every opportunity to spend quality time with his children. Their activities range from movie outings to rock concerts, and even planning a trip to the Australian Reptile Park.

A Nostalgic Desire

Apart from these activities, Stuart expressed a desire to return to Dunedin. He hopes to witness the reopening of the Hillside Railway Workshops, a place tied to his previous employment and his efforts to prevent its closure over a decade ago. This desire, deeply rooted in history and nostalgia, underscores Stuart’s lifelong commitment to his community.

As Stuart Johnstone navigates this challenging journey, his unwavering focus on creating lasting memories for his children shines through. His story is a poignant reminder of the enduring power of love, resilience, and the human will to fight against all odds.