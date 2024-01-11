Fatal Traffic Accident in Melbourne's South-East Claims Life

Tragedy struck the streets of Melbourne's south-east on Thursday morning when a fatal traffic accident claimed the life of a man. The incident, a collision between a truck and a car, transpired in Rowville, a few minutes before 9 am, sending shockwaves across the community.

The Collision

The truck, moving west on Wellington Road, collided with the man's car as he was making a right turn from Braeburn Parade. The impact of the collision was so severe that the car was flipped onto its roof. The aftermath of the initial collision was equally devastating, with the truck hitting two more vehicles and knocking over a traffic light pole, which fell onto a third vehicle.

The Aftermath

The male driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene, making it a somber day for the city. The occupants of the other vehicles and the truck driver were fortunate to escape without any reported injuries. The truck driver remained at the scene and is currently assisting the police with their investigation.

The Investigation

The cause of the crash is still under investigation. Police are calling on anyone with information or dashcam footage to come forward to aid in their inquiry. Firefighters were also dispatched to the scene to manage a diesel leak caused by the accident. They successfully contained the leak by spraying fire retardant to prevent any further mishaps. Wellington Road remains closed in both directions between Taylors Lane and Napoleon Road as authorities continue their investigation.

In a bid to expedite the investigation, local authorities have urged witnesses to contact Crime Stoppers with any relevant information. As the city mourns the loss of a fellow citizen, the incident serves as a stark reminder of the importance of road safety and the devastating consequences that can result from a momentary lapse in caution.