Fatal Rock Collapse at Ballarat Gold Mine Raises Questions on Air Legging Technique

On March 13th, a tragic rock collapse at the Ballarat Gold Mine resulted in the death of 37-year-old East Gippsland miner Kurt Hourigan and inflicted life-threatening injuries on 21-year-old Connor Smith from Ballarat. Both men, contractors skilled in a controversial mining technique known as air legging, were working 500 meters below surface when the disaster struck. This incident has sparked a heated debate over the safety of air legging and prompted an immediate investigation by WorkSafe Victoria.

Controversy Surrounding Air Legging

Air legging, a drilling method that utilizes compressed air and water, has been under scrutiny following the accident. Despite not being confirmed as the cause of the collapse, the Australian Workers’ Union has criticized the technique’s safety, leading to its suspension at the mine. Victory Minerals, the company owning the mine, defended the practice by stating that it was deemed safe by independent geotechnical specialists, but has put it on hold indefinitely pending investigation results.

Warnings Ignored?

Rick Walker, the mine's former health, safety, and risk manager, has publicly condemned the mine's management, claiming that the fatal incident was foreseeable and that concerns over air legging had been previously raised and ignored. According to Walker, advice from geotechnical engineers about the dangers of working beneath unsupported ground had been dismissed. This has raised questions about the mine's commitment to worker safety, especially since the practice continued until this tragic event.

Future of the Ballarat Gold Mine

The recent change in ownership of the mine, with Victory Minerals taking over just days before the accident, adds another layer of complexity to the situation. The new owners have pledged to prioritize safety and are awaiting the outcome of ongoing investigations before deciding on the future of air legging at the mine. This incident has not only highlighted the risks associated with certain mining techniques but also underscored the importance of adhering to safety warnings and regulations to prevent future tragedies.