Australia

Fatal Police Standoff in Nowra: Man Killed in Clinic Shooting

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 10, 2024 at 1:57 am EST | Updated: Jan 10, 2024 at 3:22 am EST
In an unsettling event on a Wednesday afternoon on the New South Wales South Coast, a standoff with police tragically ended in a fatal shooting.

The incident unfolded outside a medical clinic on Junction Street in Nowra, escalating into a fatal confrontation that claimed the life of a 34-year-old man.

A Standoff with Police

Police arrived at the scene just before 1pm, responding to a tense situation at the medical clinic. As the afternoon wore on, the situation intensified. At approximately 3pm, the man emerged from the clinic, brandishing a firearm and confronting the officers on duty.

In response to the threat, the police opened fire on the man, marking a devastating climax to the standoff.

Immediately after the shooting, both officers and paramedics rushed to administer medical attention to the man. Despite their best efforts, the man succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. As a result of this tragic incident, a critical incident team has been assigned to probe into the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Investigation Underway

In the wake of this fatal encounter, the State Crime Command Homicide Squad, as well as the Law Enforcement Conduct Commission, are set to undertake an independent review of the case.

The man, known to have struggled with mental health issues and with a minor criminal record, was shot during an alleged ‘agitated’ dispute with his doctor. Four bystanders were able to escape from the clinic before the shooting, providing potential witnesses to the incident.

Australia Crime
Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

