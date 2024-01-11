en English
Australia

Fatal Police Shooting at NSW Medical Clinic Prompts Investigation

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 10, 2024 at 8:13 pm EST
Fatal Police Shooting at NSW Medical Clinic Prompts Investigation

A shocking event unfolded at a medical clinic in Nowra, South Coast of New South Wales, when a man was fatally shot by police. The incident took place on Wednesday, 10 January 2024, after the man took hostages and brandished a gun. The man, identified as 34-year-old Alexander Stuart Pinnock, was known to both the clinic and the police, but did not have a significant criminal record.

Unraveling the Incident

Pinnock, who had a history of mental health incidents, held doctors and medical staff at the clinic hostage. Witnesses reported seeing heavily armed police arrive and lock down the area. At least four people managed to escape the clinic during the ordeal. The police attempted negotiations with Pinnock through the surgery’s windows, doors, and walls. However, the situation escalated when Pinnock emerged and brandished his gun at the officers, prompting them to open fire.

Investigations Underway

The aftermath of the shooting has sparked a critical incident investigation. The probe is being conducted by the homicide squad from the force’s critical incident team and is set to undergo an independent review by the Law Enforcement Conduct Commission. Officials are appealing to the public for any witnesses to come forward to aid in the investigation.

Awaiting Further Details

While the initial details of the incident have been released, many aspects remain unclear. The motive behind Pinnock’s actions and the sequence of events leading up to the shooting are yet to be revealed. The investigation will also seek to determine whether the use of lethal force was justified in this situation. As the investigation progresses, more information is expected to be made public.

Australia Crime
Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

