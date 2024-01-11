en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Fatal Police Shooting at NSW Medical Clinic: A Closer Look

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 10, 2024 at 8:15 pm EST
Fatal Police Shooting at NSW Medical Clinic: A Closer Look

A fatal confrontation at a medical clinic in Nowra, New South Wales, led to the death of a man identified as Alexander Stuart Pinnock. The incident occurred when Pinnock, during a consultation, brandished a firearm, prompting a swift and lethal response from the police.

A Disguised Past

Pinnock, 34, had a history of impersonating a lawyer and representing unknowing clients under a false identity. Despite his deceptive past, his criminal record was not significant. His presence at the clinic and his interactions with the police were, however, known.

The Confrontation and Its Aftermath

Drawing a gun on a doctor during the consultation, Pinnock instigated a standoff with the police. In the ensuing confrontation, the police fired multiple rounds, resulting in Pinnock’s death. The circumstances that led to this deadly encounter remain unclear.

Investigation and Implications

The State Crime Command Homicide Squad is independently reviewing and investigating the incident. The outcome of this investigation could have far-reaching implications, potentially prompting reviews of police protocols and sparking discussions on public safety, particularly in sensitive environments like medical facilities. The appropriateness of the police’s use of force in this situation will also be closely scrutinized.

0
Australia Crime Law
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

comment avatar

Θανατηφόρος πυροβολισμός αστυνομικών στην Ιατρική κλινική της NSW: Μια πιο προσεκτική ματιά – NewsOk

· 11 seconds ago

[…] source […]

Log in to comment

Australia

See more
3 mins ago
Fatal Police Shooting at NSW Medical Clinic Prompts Investigation
A shocking event unfolded at a medical clinic in Nowra, South Coast of New South Wales, when a man was fatally shot by police. The incident took place on Wednesday, 10 January 2024, after the man took hostages and brandished a gun. The man, identified as 34-year-old Alexander Stuart Pinnock, was known to both the
Fatal Police Shooting at NSW Medical Clinic Prompts Investigation
Sydney Police Crack Down on Organized Crime: Major Arrests Made
47 mins ago
Sydney Police Crack Down on Organized Crime: Major Arrests Made
Elevated E. coli Levels Prompt Temporary Closure of Freers Beach in Tasmania
49 mins ago
Elevated E. coli Levels Prompt Temporary Closure of Freers Beach in Tasmania
The Fate of Century-Old Trees and an Intriguing Waterfront Property
10 mins ago
The Fate of Century-Old Trees and an Intriguing Waterfront Property
UN Demands End to Houthi Attacks on Red Sea Ships
15 mins ago
UN Demands End to Houthi Attacks on Red Sea Ships
Australian Researcher to Study FMT as Potential Treatment for Dementia and Obesity
18 mins ago
Australian Researcher to Study FMT as Potential Treatment for Dementia and Obesity
Latest Headlines
World News
Punjab Lokpal Summons AAP MLA Dr. Amandeep Kaur Arora Over Corruption Allegations
7 mins
Punjab Lokpal Summons AAP MLA Dr. Amandeep Kaur Arora Over Corruption Allegations
Breakthrough Microfluidic Device Mimics Complex Neuro-Epithelial Connections in the Human GI Tract
7 mins
Breakthrough Microfluidic Device Mimics Complex Neuro-Epithelial Connections in the Human GI Tract
Republican Party Grapples with Internal Conflict and Strategic Decisions
7 mins
Republican Party Grapples with Internal Conflict and Strategic Decisions
Haas F1 Dismisses Team Principal Guenther Steiner, Appoints Ayao Komatsu
8 mins
Haas F1 Dismisses Team Principal Guenther Steiner, Appoints Ayao Komatsu
Supreme Court Reversal in Bilkis Bano Case: A Spotlight on Executive Clemency
8 mins
Supreme Court Reversal in Bilkis Bano Case: A Spotlight on Executive Clemency
Keith Pelley Appointed as New CEO of Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment
9 mins
Keith Pelley Appointed as New CEO of Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment
Chris Christie Bows Out of 2024 Race, Comments on Nikki Haley's Prospects
9 mins
Chris Christie Bows Out of 2024 Race, Comments on Nikki Haley's Prospects
High-ranking NATO Official, Wendy Gilmour, Steps Down
9 mins
High-ranking NATO Official, Wendy Gilmour, Steps Down
Study: Plant-Based Diet Reduces COVID-19 Infection Risk
10 mins
Study: Plant-Based Diet Reduces COVID-19 Infection Risk
Inaccuracy and Resilience: The First B-29 Bombing Raid on Tokyo
1 hour
Inaccuracy and Resilience: The First B-29 Bombing Raid on Tokyo
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
3 hours
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
5 hours
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
5 hours
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
5 hours
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
10 hours
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
10 hours
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
12 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
13 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app