Fatal Multi-Vehicle Collision on Great Western Highway Claims Two Lives

A fatal accident unfolded on the Great Western Highway near Lithgow, Australia, when an eastbound Isuzu D-max towing a motorcycle trailer and a westbound Toyota Hilux collided, setting off a chain reaction involving five vehicles. The calamity claimed the lives of two men, trapped in their Isuzu D-max and Kia Carnival respectively, and left multiple others injured.

A Horrific Chain of Events

In the course of the accident, the Toyota Hilux struck a Hyundai Tuscan, causing it to veer off the road. The Isuzu D-max then collided head-on with a Kia Carnival. Lastly, a Nissan Patrol, towing a caravan, hit the trailer of the Isuzu. The two deceased men, aged 42 and 49, were the drivers of the Isuzu and the Kia respectively.

Survivors Fight for Life

Six passengers from the Kia Carnival, including five children between five and 15 years old and a 41-year-old woman, sustained injuries in the accident. One child is currently in a critical but stable condition in the hospital, while the rest are stable. The Hyundai Tuscan’s 55-year-old driver suffered multiple fractures and was airlifted to the hospital. Passengers from the other vehicles involved were either treated at the scene or transported to hospital for further treatment. Some of the injured were airlifted to Westmead Hospital in Sydney by rescue helicopters.

Community and Officials Respond

The accident has sent ripples of shock and sorrow through the local community. Local NSW MP, Paul Toole, and Blue Mountains Mayor, Mark Greenhill, have offered their condolences and urged drivers to exercise caution on the roads. Meanwhile, an investigation into the accident is underway, and the Great Western Highway remains closed with traffic diversions in place.

As the investigation unfolds, the community mourns the loss and hopes for the recovery of the injured. A report on the incident will be prepared for the coroner, shedding light on this tragic event and hopefully leading to increased safety measures on the roads.