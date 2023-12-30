en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Fatal Multi-Vehicle Collision on Great Western Highway Claims Two Lives

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: December 30, 2023 at 3:05 am EST
Fatal Multi-Vehicle Collision on Great Western Highway Claims Two Lives

A fatal accident unfolded on the Great Western Highway near Lithgow, Australia, when an eastbound Isuzu D-max towing a motorcycle trailer and a westbound Toyota Hilux collided, setting off a chain reaction involving five vehicles. The calamity claimed the lives of two men, trapped in their Isuzu D-max and Kia Carnival respectively, and left multiple others injured.

A Horrific Chain of Events

In the course of the accident, the Toyota Hilux struck a Hyundai Tuscan, causing it to veer off the road. The Isuzu D-max then collided head-on with a Kia Carnival. Lastly, a Nissan Patrol, towing a caravan, hit the trailer of the Isuzu. The two deceased men, aged 42 and 49, were the drivers of the Isuzu and the Kia respectively.

Survivors Fight for Life

Six passengers from the Kia Carnival, including five children between five and 15 years old and a 41-year-old woman, sustained injuries in the accident. One child is currently in a critical but stable condition in the hospital, while the rest are stable. The Hyundai Tuscan’s 55-year-old driver suffered multiple fractures and was airlifted to the hospital. Passengers from the other vehicles involved were either treated at the scene or transported to hospital for further treatment. Some of the injured were airlifted to Westmead Hospital in Sydney by rescue helicopters.

Community and Officials Respond

The accident has sent ripples of shock and sorrow through the local community. Local NSW MP, Paul Toole, and Blue Mountains Mayor, Mark Greenhill, have offered their condolences and urged drivers to exercise caution on the roads. Meanwhile, an investigation into the accident is underway, and the Great Western Highway remains closed with traffic diversions in place.

As the investigation unfolds, the community mourns the loss and hopes for the recovery of the injured. A report on the incident will be prepared for the coroner, shedding light on this tragic event and hopefully leading to increased safety measures on the roads.

0
Accidents Australia
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Father And Son Survive Nightmarish Ordeal on Lake Kariba

By Olalekan Adigun

Dixie Chicks Founding Member Laura Lynch Dies in Tragic Collision, Driver Under Investigation

By BNN Correspondents

Double Tragedy on Taiwan's Highway No. 11: Two Lives Lost in Separate Accidents

By Rafia Tasleem

High-Speed Chase Ends in Arrest of Disqualified Driver: A Tale of Peril and Consequence

By Geeta Pillai

Fire Outbreak in Mbale City Highlights Need for Improved Fire Safety M ...
@Accidents · 15 mins
Fire Outbreak in Mbale City Highlights Need for Improved Fire Safety M ...
heart comment 0
Single-Vehicle Accident Near San Estevan Bridge: One Injured

By Geeta Pillai

Single-Vehicle Accident Near San Estevan Bridge: One Injured
Mozambican Tour Guide Rescued from Raging Komati River; Search for two Missing Men Continues

By Mazhar Abbas

Mozambican Tour Guide Rescued from Raging Komati River; Search for two Missing Men Continues
22-Year-Old Motorcyclist Fights for Life after Severe Accident in Wiley Park

By Geeta Pillai

22-Year-Old Motorcyclist Fights for Life after Severe Accident in Wiley Park
WAFL Star Dakota Baldwin-Wright Dies in Tragic Prague Accident

By Geeta Pillai

WAFL Star Dakota Baldwin-Wright Dies in Tragic Prague Accident
Latest Headlines
World News
Lucas Raymond's Overtime Goal Seals Victory for Detroit Red Wings
26 seconds
Lucas Raymond's Overtime Goal Seals Victory for Detroit Red Wings
The Hunt for Raphael's Lost Masterpiece: A New Chapter Unfolds
2 mins
The Hunt for Raphael's Lost Masterpiece: A New Chapter Unfolds
Political Candidates Express Visions for Khar-Yurung in Public Debate
3 mins
Political Candidates Express Visions for Khar-Yurung in Public Debate
Channel Islands Update: Honours, Urban Development, Sports Challenges, and Charitable Giving
3 mins
Channel Islands Update: Honours, Urban Development, Sports Challenges, and Charitable Giving
PDP's Chimi Dorji Expresses Optimism at Lhuentse's Common Forum
4 mins
PDP's Chimi Dorji Expresses Optimism at Lhuentse's Common Forum
Political Candidates in Trashigang's Radhi-Sakteng Constituency Unveil Similar Pledges
4 mins
Political Candidates in Trashigang's Radhi-Sakteng Constituency Unveil Similar Pledges
The Development of Gelephu Mindfulness City: A New Era for Sarpang
4 mins
The Development of Gelephu Mindfulness City: A New Era for Sarpang
Drametse-Ngatshang Candidates Unveil Campaign Promises at Public Forum
4 mins
Drametse-Ngatshang Candidates Unveil Campaign Promises at Public Forum
Democracy in Action: Bhutan's Common Forums Draw Over a Thousand Voters
4 mins
Democracy in Action: Bhutan's Common Forums Draw Over a Thousand Voters
The Hunt for Raphael's Lost Masterpiece: A New Chapter Unfolds
2 mins
The Hunt for Raphael's Lost Masterpiece: A New Chapter Unfolds
World Population to Hit 8 Billion on New Year's Day
25 mins
World Population to Hit 8 Billion on New Year's Day
Prof Dire Tladi on the Role and Challenges of the International Court of Justice
2 hours
Prof Dire Tladi on the Role and Challenges of the International Court of Justice
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
4 hours
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
4 hours
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
2023: A Year of Significant Events Across the Globe
5 hours
2023: A Year of Significant Events Across the Globe
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
5 hours
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
7 hours
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
7 hours
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app