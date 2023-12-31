en English
Accidents

Fatal Freight Train Collision Disrupts Interstate Travel in South Australia

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: December 31, 2023 at 11:42 am EST
A devastating collision between a Pacific National freight train and a truck on the Barrier Highway at Bindarrah has claimed the lives of two train drivers, marking the highest annual road toll in South Australia since 2010. The catastrophic incident transpired around 10:30 AM, leading to the closure of the Barrier Highway in both directions from Peterborough to the New South Wales border, creating significant disruptions for interstate travelers.

Details of the Tragic Incident

The crash ignited a fire in the locomotive and caused several train carriages to derail, thereby obstructing the entire highway. The victims, aged 48 and 57, were employees of the rail company Pacific National, which is renowned for its serious commitment to the safety of its workers. The truck driver, a 75-year-old from Queensland, sustained minor injuries.

Investigation and Cleanup Operations

The Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB) has initiated a comprehensive investigation into the cause of the accident. In the meantime, emergency crews from New South Wales and South Australia, along with fire crews, worked tirelessly to extinguish the blaze from the diesel locomotive. Cranes are expected to be brought in to assist with the cleanup of the wreckage, which includes the train carriages and the truck loaded with avocados.

Impact on Transportation and Travel

As a result of the crash, the Barrier Highway remains closed in both directions, causing considerable delays for interstate travelers. Motorists have been advised to take alternate routes via the Silver City Highway and the Sturt Highway through Mildura, which adds at least an extra two hours of travel time. This incident is likely to have significant implications on logistical and transport operations in the area.

Accidents Australia Transportation
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

