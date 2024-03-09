Fatal Crash West of Geelong: Woman Dead, Two Injured in Winchelsea Collision

A tragic incident unfolded late Saturday night when a two-vehicle crash west of Geelong in Victoria resulted in the death of a woman and left two others injured. The collision occurred around 10pm on Winchelsea-Deans Marsh Road, south-west of Geelong, casting a grim shadow over the community.

The accident involved two vehicles colliding head-on in Winchelsea, a quiet town southwest of Geelong. Emergency services rushed to the scene following reports of the crash. Despite their efforts, a woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two other individuals sustained injuries and were promptly transported to the hospital for treatment. The severity of their injuries and their current condition has not been disclosed, leaving a community in anxious wait for updates.

Investigation Underway

Authorities have launched a thorough investigation to determine the cause of the fatal collision. Early reports suggest that the vehicles collided on a notorious stretch of Winchelsea-Deans Marsh Road, known for its dangerous bends and poor visibility at night.

Traffic diversions were immediately put in place, and the road remained closed for several hours to allow crash scene investigators to examine the site. Local police are appealing to witnesses and anyone with dashcam footage to come forward to assist with the investigation.

The tragic event has reignited concerns regarding road safety in the region, particularly on rural roads where high speeds and less visibility increase the risk of accidents. Community leaders are calling for immediate action to address these concerns, including improving road infrastructure and increasing awareness about the importance of safe driving practices.