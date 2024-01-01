Fatal Collision on Barrier Highway Claims Lives of Two Train Drivers

In an unfolding tragedy, a freight train and a truck collided on the Barrier Highway near the New South Wales border, resulting in the death of two train drivers. The fatal accident occurred around 10:30 am, causing the closure of the Barrier Highway in both directions, disrupting transportation and inflaming difficulties for motorists traveling between NSW and South Australia.

Details of the Heartbreaking Crash

The Pacific National freight train collided with the truck at a level crossing near Bindarrah. The impact was so severe that it ignited a fire in the locomotive, causing several train carriages to derail and blocking the entire highway. The two unfortunate victims, a 47-year-old and a 57-year-old, both from Port Augusta, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Truck Driver Charged

The truck driver, a 75-year-old man from Queensland, was taken to Broken Hill Hospital with minor injuries. Subsequently, he has been charged with two counts of causing death by dangerous driving. The truck, laden with avocados, was heading east towards Broken Hill while the train was on its route from Sydney to Perth.

Road Recovery and Investigation

The highway’s closure continues as the clean-up process is expected to be lengthy. Investigations are being undertaken by SA Police, Major Crash Investigators, and the Australian Transport Safety Bureau. Pacific National, the rail freight operator, has expressed condolences and stated that the investigation and resumption of services would take a considerable amount of time.

This incident has cast a long shadow over the region, affecting a major transportation route and necessitating a coordinated response from emergency services and transportation authorities. The gravity of the situation and the repercussions of such accidents underscore the need for stringent safety measures on our roads.

