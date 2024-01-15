Fatal Car Crash in Yetman: Driver Arrested, Faces Serious Charges

In a shocking turn of events, a fatal incident took place on Warialda Road near Yetman, approximately 60km southeast of Boggabilla, on September 17, 2023. A Toyota Hilux utility vehicle lost control and flipped, leading to a tragic outcome.

A Tragic Loss

The car was travelling north when the accident occurred. The 39-year-old male passenger was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency services and NSW ambulance paramedics who responded swiftly to the crash site just after 5.30am. The loss of life in such an abrupt and violent manner reverberates a grim reminder of the importance of road safety.

The Aftermath

The driver, a 29-year-old man, sustained minor injuries and was transported to Texas Hospital in Queensland for essential testing. The New England Police District established a crime scene swiftly after the accident, commencing an in-depth investigation with Crash Investigators. The repercussions of this tragic event continued to unfold, culminating in the apprehension of the driver in Moree, around 11am on Monday, January 15, 2024.

Legal Consequences

Following the investigation, the driver is facing severe charges, including negligent driving occasioning death, driving a vehicle taken without the owner’s consent, and using a vehicle with an unauthorised number plate. These serious charges reflect the gravity of the incident and the devastating impact it has had. The driver was denied bail and is set to appear at Moree Local Court on Tuesday, January 16, 2024, where justice will be sought for the deceased.