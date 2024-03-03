Fashion Power Couple Stevie and David Cox Sell Northcote Home for $4.1M, Surpassing Reserve by $300K

The recent sale of a Northcote property, previously owned by fashion icons Stevie Cox and her husband David, has caught the attention of the real estate and fashion worlds alike. The modern home, inspired by the couple's Byron Bay lifestyle, sold for an impressive $4.1 million - a significant $300,000 above its reserve price. The Coxs, known for founding popular clothing brands 'I. AM. GIA' and Tiger Mist, expressed mixed feelings about the sale, reflecting on the love and effort invested into their dream home over the past five years.

Unique Design Meets Market Demand

The property at 21 Wakanui St was highly anticipated on the market, drawing a crowd of around 300 spectators to the auction. Despite a slow start with bids, the sale concluded post-auction, showcasing the strong market demand for unique and well-crafted homes. Sam Rigopoulos, director of Jellis Craig Northcote, highlighted the competitive nature of the auction and the confidence vendors should have in the current market for premium properties.

A Turn Towards Wellness and Byron Bay

The move to sell the Northcote home came after Stevie Cox's health challenges prompted the couple to prioritize wellness and relocate to Byron Bay. Their new focus on wellness heavily influenced the design of the Northcote property, making it a standout listing on realestate.com.au and the most-viewed residential listing going to auction that week. The Coxs are now looking forward to renovating their "forever home" in Byron Bay, continuing their journey in creating spaces that reflect their lifestyle and values.

The Future of High-End Real Estate

The successful sale of the Cox's Northcote home not only represents a personal milestone for the couple but also signals a strong market interest in properties that offer unique design elements and a compelling backstory. As consumers continue to value authenticity and quality, the real estate market appears ripe for sellers who can present properties that tell a story and connect with buyers on a deeper level. The sale of 21 Wakanui St may very well inspire future sellers to invest in thoughtful design and storytelling as part of their sales strategy.