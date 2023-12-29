en English
Australia

Family’s Four-Year Battle with Ticketmaster Over Concert Refund Shines Light on Customer Service Woes

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: December 28, 2023 at 9:46 pm EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 7:24 am EST
Family's Four-Year Battle with Ticketmaster Over Concert Refund Shines Light on Customer Service Woes

In a prolonged dispute with Ticketmaster, the Liu family in Melbourne, Australia, struggled for four years to secure a refund for concert tickets. The ordeal began when 62-year-old Aihua Liu, a devout fan of Chinese pianist Yundi Li, purchased tickets worth $523.95 in 2019 for his then-upcoming tour in Australia. However, the Covid-19 pandemic struck and led to subsequent postponements of the event.

Postponements and Refund Dilemma

In October 2022, Ticketmaster provided ticket holders with the option to either attend the rescheduled concert in November 2023 or to claim a refund. Aihua Liu, whose credit card had expired, opted for the refund before the stipulated deadline. She dutifully supplied the necessary proof of identity and new billing details. However, Ticketmaster declined her refund request on November 9, citing their Purchase Policy.

Escalation to Consumer Affairs Victoria

Refusing to accept this, the Liu family took the matter up a notch. They lodged a complaint with Consumer Affairs Victoria, a consumer protection agency. Within a mere 24 hours of the agency’s intervention, Ticketmaster conceded and issued a full refund.

Family’s Critique of Ticketmaster

Throughout this ordeal, the Liu family has publicly criticized Ticketmaster’s handling of the situation, labelling their behavior as ‘ridiculous’ and ‘incompetent’. In response, Ticketmaster did not address these claims, but merely confirmed that the customer had been refunded. It is important to note that Yundi Li, the pianist, is not implicated in this dispute.

The Liu family’s struggle serves as a stark reminder of the challenges consumers can face when seeking refunds from large corporations following event cancellations. It highlights the necessity for persistent advocacy and the essential role of consumer protection agencies.

Australia Business
Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

