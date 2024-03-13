Fake Uber Driver in Melbourne Jailed for Sexually Assaulting Three Women

Francesco De Luise, a 60-year-old father-of-three, was sentenced to a minimum of six years in prison for pretending to be an Uber driver and sexually assaulting three young women outside Melbourne nightspots. De Luise, who admitted to six sex offences including rape and sexual assault, targeted his victims between 2021 and 2022. The case highlights a disturbing misuse of trust and the vulnerability of women in seemingly safe situations.

Deceptive Predatory Acts

De Luise, formerly an IGA supermarket boss, exploited the trust associated with the Uber service brand to commit his crimes. He picked up his victims after they had been out drinking in Melbourne, creating a scenario where each woman was isolated and vulnerable in his vehicle. The assaults began once the women were trapped in the passenger seat, with no easy means of escape. One victim, in her statement to the court, expressed fearing for her life upon realizing De Luise was not a legitimate Uber driver.

Exploitation and Condemnation

The court learned that De Luise's life had taken a downward spiral following a failed $6 million property investment during the COVID-19 pandemic, a point he mentioned in his defense. However, Judge John Smallwood dismissed any attempts at justifying the crimes, emphasizing the actions as 'an exercise in male entitlement' that warranted severe condemnation and appropriate punishment. De Luise's attempt to victim-blame during police interviews was particularly scorned by the judge, who underscored the 'sheer vulnerability and powerlessness' of the victims.

Justice Served

With De Luise receiving a maximum sentence of eight and a half years, of which he must serve at least six before being eligible for parole, the court's decision sends a clear message against such predatory behavior. The case also raises awareness about the importance of verifying the identity of ride-share drivers to protect oneself from potential harm. As De Luise begins his sentence, having already served 97 days, the community reflects on the necessity of safety measures and the vigilance required in situations that are often taken for granted as safe.