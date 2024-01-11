Failing Parenting and Domestic Violence Linked to Rising Youth Crime in Queensland

Dr. Terry Goldsworthy, an Associate Professor at Bond University, has declared failing parenting as a pivotal factor in the escalating youth crime rate in Queensland, Australia. In a renewed quest to seek solutions for the burgeoning crime problem, his insights lend a critical perspective, tracing the roots of the issue to the very heart of societal structures – the home.

Families Torn by Domestic Violence and Drug Abuse

According to Dr. Goldsworthy, a significant number of youth offenders originate from homes marked by domestic violence (DV) and drug use. These twin evils, he suggests, lead to a disintegration of social structures that traditionally serve as buffers, preventing younger individuals from taking the plunge into criminal activities.

Queensland’s Crime Quagmire: Setting a Two-Decade Record

His comments come on the heels of a disquieting report: Queensland has witnessed its highest crime rate in over 20 years. This alarming trend has triggered urgent calls for effective, long-term solutions. The need to stem the tide of this escalating crime problem is more pressing than ever.

Addressing the Root: The Critical Need for Parenting Skills

Dr. Goldsworthy brings attention to a critical issue often overlooked – the absence of training for individuals on how to be effective parents. Society, he notes, generally assumes that people will naturally adapt to good parenting, an expectation that frequently falls short. By addressing the root causes of poor parenting, he suggests, it could dramatically reduce the number of youths veering towards criminal behavior.