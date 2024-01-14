Facing the Heat: Numbats' Survival Struggle in Western Australia

Thermal Trials of Numbats

Advertisment

An investigation led by Curtin University has brought to light the survival struggle of numbats, an endangered species native to Western Australia, in the face of soaring temperatures. The research, spearheaded by Dr. Christine Cooper from the School of Molecular and Life Sciences at Curtin, made use of thermal imaging to observe the activities of numbats under the sun's glare.

Survival Strategy in the Sun

The study reveals that numbats can sustain merely ten minutes of sun exposure before their body temperature escalates to a perilous 40 degrees Celsius. As diurnal and termite-dependent creatures, numbats cannot evade the heat and are also influenced by radiant heat from their environment, even in the shade. Their method of body temperature regulation involves fur adjustments. When cold, they raise their fur to trap more heat, and during hot conditions, they flatten it against their skin to dissipate heat and shield themselves from solar radiation. But these adaptations are insufficient to prevent overheating during extreme temperatures.

The Role of Stripes and Conservation Challenges

The distinctive stripes of numbats, which do not aid in thermal regulation, are likely to serve as camouflage. With their population dwindling to an estimated 2000 individuals, numbats face threats from habitat destruction and invasive predators such as foxes and feral cats. Dr. Cooper underscored the importance of considering environmental temperatures and shade availability in conservation planning, particularly in the context of global warming. This climatic crisis could further curtail the numbats' ability to forage during the daytime, posing a significant challenge to their survival.