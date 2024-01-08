en English
Extreme Bioclimatic Conditions During Pregnancy Affect Newborn Birthweights, Study Finds

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 8, 2024 at 12:24 am EST
Extreme Bioclimatic Conditions During Pregnancy Affect Newborn Birthweights, Study Finds

Extreme bioclimatic conditions during pregnancy, including heatwaves and cold spells, have been discovered to cause variations in newborn birthweights. The connection was established in an extensive study, which analyzed more than 385,000 pregnancies in Western Australia from 2000 to 2015. The study found that exposure to extreme temperatures during specific periods of pregnancy can lead to lower birthweights, with potential long-term health implications for the child.

Indexing the Biothermal Impact

The research, conducted by the Curtin School of Population Health at Curtin University, utilized the Universal Thermal Climate Index (UTCI) to gauge the physiological response to thermal environments before and during pregnancy. The UTCI scale, which measures biothermal exposure, ranged from slight cold stress to moderate heat stress. The findings pointed to a link between exposure to substantial biothermal stress at particular stages of pregnancy and an increased likelihood of babies being born too small or too large for their gestational ages.

Subpopulations at Heightened Risk

The study cast a spotlight on the increased vulnerability of certain subpopulations to abnormal fetal growth due to biothermal stress. These subgroups included non-Caucasian individuals, male infants, older pregnant women, rural residents, and smokers. The research thus underscores the importance of taking into account these demographic factors when devising strategies to mitigate the effects of extreme temperatures during pregnancy.

Climate Change and Reproductive Health

Dr. Sylvester Dodzi Nyadanu, who spearheaded the study, highlighted the significance of the findings in the broader context of climate change’s impact on reproductive health. According to Dr. Nyadanu, climate change is exacerbating environmental conditions that could worsen existing health challenges. As such, the study underscores the urgent need for policies and interventions to mitigate the impact of climate change on maternal and child health.

The research calls for further investigations into targeted interventions to improve outcomes for parents and babies, especially within identified vulnerable groups. It’s important to note that the findings of this study have far-reaching implications, as they add a new dimension to our understanding of how climate change can influence health outcomes. The research has been published in the journal Environmental Health Perspectives.

author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

