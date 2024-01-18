Exploring the ‘Heteroflexible’ Trend: A Glimpse into the Fluidity of the Kinsey Scale

Acclaimed columnist and self-proclaimed ‘collector of boyfriends’, Jana Hocking, has found herself in the midst of a peculiar trend. An influx of men, from various professional backgrounds, are sharing confessions of their encounters with other men, while they continue to maintain heterosexual relationships. These revelations, often shrouded in denial of homosexuality, range from one-off drunken trysts to routine clandestine rendezvous.

The Rise of ‘Heteroflexible’ Behavior

Hocking’s observations suggest an emerging pattern of ‘heteroflexible’ behavior, a term brought into the limelight by Shane Jenek, better known by his drag persona, Courtney Act. This term is used to describe straight-identifying men who engage in sexual relationships with other men. It’s a phenomenon that challenges traditional notions of sexuality, pointing to the fluidity encapsulated in the renowned Kinsey scale. This scale, developed by sexologist Alfred Kinsey, presents sexual orientation not as a binary but a spectrum.

Challenging the ‘Dirty Little Secret’

Hocking argues that such experiences should not be seen as scandalous or dubbed as a ‘dirty little secret’. Instead, she advocates for broader acceptance and understanding of varied sexual preferences. She believes that these confessions signify a shift in societal attitudes towards sexuality, marking a move away from rigid definitions and towards a more inclusive understanding of sexual identities.

Protective Measures in the Age of Fluid Sexuality

Hocking also makes mention of a new initiative aimed at promoting sexual health amongst young Australians. The campaign, which leverages the popularity of dating apps, encourages users to get tested for sexually transmitted infections before they engage in sexual activities. It points to the need for heightened awareness and responsibility in an era where sexual identities and behaviors are becoming increasingly fluid.