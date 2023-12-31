en English
Australia

Exploring 2024: From Historical Commemorations to Off-the-Beaten-Path Destinations

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: December 31, 2023 at 2:17 pm EST
Exploring 2024: From Historical Commemorations to Off-the-Beaten-Path Destinations

As the clock strikes midnight, marking the onset of 2024, globetrotters are already scouting their next exciting sojourns. A recent report by the United Nations’ World Tourism Organization indicates an upturn in international tourist arrivals, signaling a resurgence close to pre-pandemic levels. Countries such as Italy, Germany, the United States, and notably, the United Kingdom, have witnessed a significant rise in outbound international travel.

Destinations for History Buffs and Royal Enthusiasts

For those intrigued by historical events, Normandy is set to commemorate the 80th anniversary of D-Day, a significant event in World War II. On another continent, Australia has garnered attention following the recent visit by King Charles, making it a must-visit for royal enthusiasts.

Off-the-Beaten-Path Getaways

For those seeking a unique travel experience, Rodrigues, Mauritius’ lesser-known island, offers an intriguing destination. Botswana’s recently established safari camps provide an optimal opportunity to witness the annual Okavango Delta floods, a natural spectacle that leaves visitors spellbound.

Celebrations in Scotland and Austria

In Scotland, the city of Stirling is all set to celebrate its 900th year, while Exmoor, known for its tranquil beauty and historical relevance, marks its 70th year as a national park. In a first, the European Union’s Capital of Culture for 2024 has been awarded to a rural region – the Bad Ischl and Salzkammergut region in Austria. The region is planning over 180 events to celebrate its heritage, crafts, and culture, and to address the challenges faced by rural areas in competing with urban centers.

New Trends in Travel

The Kenya Tourism Board has identified key factors that will drive travel trends in 2024. Key among them are the abolition of visa requirements for visitors, the rise of wellness and experiential travel, and the digital transformation of tourism processes. In addition, ‘slow travel’ within one country is predicted to gain popularity, with countries in Asia and the Pacific, such as Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, and Japan, gaining traction.

Australia Europe Travel & Tourism
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

