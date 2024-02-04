Exorbitant Insurance Premiums: The Plight of an Indigenous Pensioner

In a shocking revelation, an Indigenous pensioner, Leonard O'Meara, from Western Australia, was burdened with an annual insurance premium of nearly $10,000 by QBE for his modestly valued, asbestos-clad home. This charge was a stark contrast to the average premium in the region, raising questions about the insurance industry's practices, especially concerning vulnerable customers.

Exorbitant Charges Against Modest Home Evaluation

The premium levied on O'Meara's home was more than double the region's average, despite the home's low valuation and lack of regional risks such as cyclones or flooding. O'Meara, born in 1935, had been diligently paying for home insurance since 2009, amassing overall costs of $54,000 until 2024. Remarkably, these premiums, which did not cover contents, quadrupled after 2016.

Family Discovers Financial Strain Posthumously

Upon his demise at the age of 88, O'Meara's family discovered the financial hardship he had been silently enduring due to these exorbitant premiums. They are now challenging the charges with QBE and ANZ, the bank that initially sold him the policy. The family asserts that the insurance was unsuitable and resulted in unnecessary financial stress for O'Meara.

Calls for Refunds and Compensation Amidst Dispute

Alan Gray, the family's financial counsellor, denounced this as the worst insurance rip-off he's encountered in his career. He managed to procure an alternative insurance quote at a fraction of the price O'Meara was charged. Despite QBE's defense that the premiums were based on escalating risk factors, records show that Derby, O'Meara's town, has remained untouched by significant cyclone or flood impacts.

The dispute brings to light concerns about the treatment of vulnerable customers and the adherence to the code of practice by insurers, which requires them to exercise extra care for such customers. While QBE has dismissed the complaint, the family continues their pursuit for a refund and compensation, initiating a broader conversation about the ethics of the insurance industry.