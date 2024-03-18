Executive's Harrowing Escape: Former Mirvac Executive Faces Court Over Alleged Taxi Theft

In a gripping narrative that unfolded in Downing Centre Local Court, former Mirvac executive Brett Henson, 44, recounted a harrowing night on November 4, 2022, that led him to allegedly steal a taxi in a bid to escape what he perceived as a life-threatening situation. Henson, who is currently unemployed, has pleaded not guilty to charges of taking and driving a conveyance without the owner’s consent, reckless driving, and driving under the influence of alcohol.

Unfolding the Drama

The court was shown CCTV footage capturing moments from that fateful night, including Henson's struggle with the taxi’s door and his subsequent fall. Henson refuted claims that his actions were alcohol-induced, instead describing a scenario where he felt threatened by a group of men, including one who attempted to extort money for a damaged taxi door handle. The situation escalated quickly, with Henson claiming he was surrounded, assaulted, and fearing for his life after being chased for several blocks. In a desperate bid for safety, he saw no other option but to flee in the taxi, driving through red lights until reaching a friend's house in Woollahra.

Defense of Duress

Henson's lawyer, Paul McGirr, argued that his client acted under duress, having genuinely feared for his life. McGirr emphasized Henson's physical disadvantage compared to his assailants and highlighted the absence of any criminal history. The defense also presented evidence of Henson's injuries, which he claimed were sustained during the altercation. Under cross-examination, Henson maintained that he had been harassed and that his actions on the night in question were purely reactionary, driven by a fear of imminent harm.

Prosecution Skepticism

However, the prosecution, led by Sergeant Mark Philipson, challenged Henson's account, suggesting alternative actions Henson could have taken, including contacting the police. The prosecution pointed to the CCTV footage, arguing it depicted an intoxicated Henson making the decision to drive away from the scene, undermining his claims of acting under duress. The court awaits Magistrate Gregory Moore's decision, scheduled for June 17, which will determine whether Henson's actions can be legally justified under the circumstances he described.