Ex-Tropical Cyclone Kirrily: Persistent Rain Causes Widespread Flooding in Queensland

Ex-Tropical Cyclone Kirrily, the storm that was once a whirling mass of wind and rain, is now leaving its indelible mark on Queensland, Australia. Its persistent downpours have led to extensive flooding in the state's northwest, turning the dry outback into waterlogged expanses. Areas south of Cloncurry, including Seymour Gap and Kirby, are among the worst hit, with Seymour Gap recording an unprecedented 256mm of rain in a single day.

Winton Grapples with Isolation and Road Closures

Winton, an outback town known for its dinosaur fossils, is now grappling with road closures and potential isolation. Some properties in the area face the prospect of being cut off for up to two months. But despite the challenges, Winton Mayor Gavin Baskett views the floodwaters through a different lens. For him, they're a boon to the rural industry, fostering the growth of grass and ensuring the sustenance of livestock.

Uncertain Future Movement of Kirrily's Remnants

The Bureau of Meteorology has forecasted that the remnants of Kirrily will linger in the area between Mount Isa and Longreach for several more days. However, the future movement of these remnants remains uncertain. Flood warnings have been issued for central and southeast Queensland, highlighting the potential for property and agricultural land inundation.

Heavy Rainfall Expected in Southeast Queensland and Northern New South Wales

As the state continues to bear the brunt of Kirrily's onslaught, southeast Queensland and northern New South Wales are bracing for a heavy deluge on January 30. Isolated areas might witness up to 300mm of rainfall. Meanwhile, efforts to restore electricity for about 1,000 north Queenslanders, whose lives were disrupted by the cyclone, are in full swing. Community recovery hubs in Ayr, Bluewater, and Townsville are offering financial and emotional assistance to those impacted.

Kirrily's arrival comes on the heels of Tropical Cyclone Jasper, which also wreaked havoc in the region just a month ago. In a recent incident, a RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter crew heroically rescued a woman in labor from floodwaters in the Lockyer Valley, underscoring the extreme conditions created by the cyclone.