Ex-Partner of Australia’s Worst Gang Rapist Faces Court

Alexandra Mastropetros, the former partner of Australia’s most notorious gang rapist, Mohammed Skaf, made a stark appearance in a Sydney court, clad in a $3,000 designer outfit and accessorized with a Yves Saint Laurent handbag of the same value. Mastropetros is facing sentencing on charges of stalking and intimidating Skaf, along with smuggling narcotics valued at $100,000 into prison.

Mastropetros’ Legal Battle

The court granted an adjournment in her case to February 22, offering time for her to receive psychological treatment and to compile a report for her defense. This decision acknowledges the intricate nature of the case, given the severe implication of a maximum 15-year imprisonment for the drug supply charges.

Unraveling the Intimidation Tactics

The court documents shed light on an intense phone call where Mastropetros urged Skaf to retract a police statement. She allegedly threatened him and his family, revealing the extent of her intimidating tactics. Simultaneously, she is fighting an unrelated charge of supplying methamphetamine, following her capture with the illicit substance at a correctional center.

Skaf’s Tumultuous Past

Skaf, released from prison in 2021, is infamous for his role in a string of gang rapes in 2000. He had previously arranged to have his sperm frozen before undergoing chemotherapy in custody, intending to father children post-release. His allegation of extortion by Mastropetros has added another layer of complexity to this convoluted narrative.