Ex-Indian High Commissioner Fined $97K for Paying Domestic Worker Under $10 Daily in Australia

In a landmark ruling, the former Indian high commissioner to Australia, Navdeep Suri Singh, has been ordered to pay a hefty penalty for underpaying his domestic worker, Seema Shergill, highlighting the harsh realities of labor exploitation within diplomatic circles. Singh, who employed Shergill for over a year under conditions described as 'slave-like,' now faces a significant financial recompense for his actions.

Flagrant Violation of Labor Laws

Between April 2015 and May 2016, Seema Shergill worked exhaustive hours at Singh's residence, undertaking various household duties for a meager sum, far below the minimum wage standards in Australia. This case, brought to light by Shergill's courage and determination, underlines the severe exploitation she endured, receiving less than $10 a day for her labor. The Federal Court's decision to impose a $97,200 penalty on Singh, in addition to the previously ordered repayment of $136,000 plus interest, marks a significant stance against labor exploitation and the misuse of diplomatic privileges.

Setting Precedents and Pushing for Legislative Change

This ruling not only addresses the immediate injustices faced by Shergill but also paves the way for future protections for domestic workers in similar positions. By holding Singh accountable, the court has underscored that diplomatic immunity does not extend to personal employment practices, setting a critical legal precedent. Advocates, including Shergill's pro bono legal team, are now calling for legislative changes to ensure domestic workers employed at diplomatic residences are afforded greater visibility and protection under Australian law.

International Reactions and Implications

While the Indian Ministry of External Affairs has expressed its reservations about the authority of an Australian court to adjudicate this matter, emphasizing that any grievances should be resolved in India, the ruling stands as a firm declaration against labor exploitation. This case not only brings to the forefront the plight of domestic workers but also challenges diplomatic norms, urging a reevaluation of labor rights protections within the international community.

The decision rendered by Justice Elizabeth Raper is a beacon of hope for individuals in similar situations, demonstrating that the legal system can indeed offer recourse against exploitation and abuse, regardless of the employer's diplomatic status. As the legal and social ramifications of this case continue to unfold, it serves as a stark reminder of the urgent need for systemic change to safeguard the rights and dignity of all workers.