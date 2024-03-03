Ex-Defence Vehicles Find New Life in Public Hands: From Battlefield to Backcountry

Walking through a dusty yard of ex-defence vehicles, Colin Werner, chief executive of Australian Frontline Machinery (AFM), reveals the past lives of these rugged machines. Once serving in various capacities within the Australian Defence Force (ADF), these vehicles now see a second life in the hands of the Australian public for commercial transport, recreation, and as cherished pieces of history. AFM, as the sole contractor for the resale of ADF equipment, has seen a dramatic increase in demand for these vehicles since 2013, selling around 480 vehicles annually.

Advertisment

From Military to Civilian: A New Chapter

Before reaching the hands of civilians, each vehicle undergoes a process of demilitarization, stripping them of any specialist equipment and weaponry. Despite their past, the service record and peacekeeping efforts of these vehicles remain unknown to their new owners. The Australian-built Land Rover Perenties, for instance, are particularly popular, often converted into campers or used for recreational off-roading. Larger vehicles find their place in commercial use, demonstrating the versatility and durability of ex-military machinery.

Community and History: Beyond Utility

Advertisment

The appeal of owning an ex-defence vehicle extends beyond their practicality. For many, it's about owning a piece of Australian military history and fulfilling an adventurous spirit. The vehicles' robustness allows owners to explore the Australian landscape in ways they couldn't with standard vehicles. AFM's sales have not only created a vibrant community of enthusiasts but have also enabled the establishment of businesses focused on restoring and repurposing these unique vehicles.

Impact and Legacy: A Lasting Contribution

The resale of ex-defence vehicles serves a dual purpose; it provides the public with unique, high-performance machines while returning funds to the Commonwealth, aiding in the acquisition of new assets. This cycle of repurposing and reinvestment highlights the enduring value of these vehicles, not just as tools of war, but as contributors to the nation's economy and history. As the demand and appreciation for these vehicles grow, they continue to leave their mark on the Australian landscape, embodying a legacy of resilience and adaptability.

The transformation of ex-defence vehicles from military service to civilian use is more than just a transaction; it's a testament to the enduring spirit of adventure and respect for history that defines the Australian public. As these vehicles traverse the rugged terrains of the country, they carry with them stories of their past, while forging new ones with every mile.