Ex-Bikie Accused of Witnessing Woman's Murder with Baseball Bat

In a harrowing case that has gripped Sydney, former bikie Benjamin Troy Parkes stands accused of the murder of 33-year-old Najma Carroll in July 2020, allegedly witnessing her fatal beating at a secluded quarry. The prosecution argues Carroll's knowledge of Parkes and accomplice Robert Sloan's drug operations led to her violent demise.

Advertisment

Background and Charges

Parkes, previously affiliated with bikie gangs and now embroiled in drug dealing, vehemently denies involvement in Carroll's murder, asserting his shock and paralysis as Sloan allegedly executed the fatal blows. Carroll, struggling with addiction, had reportedly invested $8000 in Parkes's methamphetamine trade, seeking a profit. Her demands for the return of her investment purportedly sealed her fate, with Parkes and Sloan accused of orchestrating her murder to silence a perceived threat to their illicit activities.

Evidence and Testimonies

Advertisment

The court was shown distressing CCTV footage capturing Parkes and Sloan relocating Carroll and her possessions from a Liverpool motel, her last known residence. Grainy dashcam visuals also placed Parkes's vehicle near the crime scene, contradicting his claims of ignorance regarding Sloan's murderous intent. Parkes's defense pivots on his stated horror and lack of complicity in the killing, painting Sloan as the sole perpetrator. However, the prosecution challenges this narrative, questioning Parkes's presence at the quarry if not to participate in the crime.

Jury Deliberation and Defense Arguments

As the trial advances, the jury is tasked with dissecting a complex web of allegations, evidence, and denials. Parkes's defense emphasizes his alleged unawareness of Sloan's lethal plans, framing him as a traumatized bystander rather than a co-conspirator. Nonetheless, with closing arguments underway, the legal battle intensifies, spotlighting the grim realities of drug underworld dynamics and the tragic loss of Najma Carroll.