Ex-Australian PM Keating to Meet Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Aiming to Boost Bilateral Ties Amid AUKUS Concerns

Sydney's former Prime Minister Paul Keating, known for his pro-China stance and criticism of Australia's AUKUS nuclear submarine deal, is set to discuss international matters with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

This meeting, highlighted as a significant move towards improving bilateral relations, comes at a time when Australia, under Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's Labour government, is actively seeking to stabilize its relationship with its major trading partner, China. Recent developments have seen an easing in the Chinese blockade of Australian agricultural products, despite ongoing regional security disputes and the controversy surrounding the AUKUS agreement.

Reviving Bilateral Relationships

Keating's engagement with Wang Yi marks the first visit by a Chinese foreign minister to Australia since 2017. This meeting is not only timely but symbolizes a thaw in the previously frosty relations between the two nations.

With Wang Yi also scheduled to meet Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong and a cohort of business leaders in Canberra, the visit underscores a mutual interest in mending and advancing economic and diplomatic ties. Keating's welcoming of the visit and the planned discussion with Wang Yi reflect his and the current government's efforts to redirect Australia's foreign policy towards more regional stability and cooperation.

AUKUS Deal Under Scrutiny

Central to Keating's criticism has been the AUKUS defence pact, a strategic military agreement between Australia, the United Kingdom, and the United States, aimed at bolstering military capabilities in the Pacific through the development of nuclear-powered submarines. Keating has lambasted the agreement for drawing Australia unnecessarily closer to US military objectives and away from its regional interests and relationships, particularly with China.

His meeting with Wang Yi, therefore, is set against the backdrop of these tensions, with both parties likely keen to address and mitigate concerns over regional security and the perceived escalation of military confrontation.

Implications for Future Relations

The outcomes of this high-profile meeting could signal a pivotal shift in Australia-China relations. With trade barriers beginning to lift, as evidenced by China's interim decision to remove tariffs on Australian wine, and diplomatic channels reopening, there is cautious optimism for a more constructive and less confrontational future.

However, challenges remain, not least concerning the AUKUS agreement and its reception by China. Keating's discussions with Wang Yi might not resolve these complex issues outright, but they certainly pave the way for a more engaged and nuanced dialogue between the two countries, moving beyond the adversarial dynamics of recent years.