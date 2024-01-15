Ex-AFL Powerbroker Ricky Nixon Dodges Court Appearance, Arrest Warrant Issued

Ex-Australian Football League (AFL) powerbroker, Ricky Nixon, aged 60, is now at the center of a law enforcement dragnet following his no-show in court on fraud-related charges. The Melbourne Magistrates’ Court was the expected venue for Nixon’s appearance, but as the day wore on, his continued absence led to the issuance of an arrest warrant against him.

Nixon’s Ghost Appearance

On a day set aside for Nixon’s court appearance, the once-revered figure in the Australian football scene was conspicuously absent. The court, which was to hear from Nixon on charges related to fraud, had neither seen nor heard from him by 3:15 pm. Not a phone call, not a representative, the man himself was missing. The severity of the situation, paired with the absence of an explanation for his non-appearance, triggered the court to release an arrest warrant for Nixon.

The charges Nixon faces are far removed from the football field or the boardroom, where he previously wielded influence. Stemming from a police investigation in November last year, Nixon stands accused of selling fraudulent commemorative merchandise, including footballs allegedly signed by members of the Melbourne Demons. The contrast is stark: a man once held in high esteem in the AFL, is now hunted by police on allegations of fraud.

Nixon’s Fall from Grace

Nixon, a familiar figure in the AFL, used his position to launch a career as a sports agent via his company, Flying Start. He grew into a formidable presence in the AFL, a trajectory interrupted when he was suspended in 2011. His failure to appear in court on these ‘serious charges’ marks another chapter in his downfall from the apex of AFL to a man on the run from the law. With an arrest warrant now activated, the police are tasked with bringing Nixon to court promptly.