Ex-ACCC Chairman Allan Fels Highlights Issues in Supermarket Pricing

Former Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) Chairman, Allan Fels, recently aired his concerns about supermarket pricing on Sky News Australia. Fels expressed his findings that supermarkets tend to increase prices rapidly, but are slow to implement price reductions. This trend caught his attention after the Australian Capital Territory (ACT) price gouging inquiry highlighted the issue multiple times.

Delays in Price Reductions

According to Fels, there is a noticeable delay in the reduction of prices on supermarket shelves. He emphasized that it was only after the ACT price gouging inquiry repeatedly drew attention to the problem that changes began to be seen. This delay in lowering prices, compared to the swift rise in costs, is a matter of concern for Fels and many consumers.

Supermarket Supply Chain Issues

Fels believes that the root of the problem with these price hikes can be traced back to the supply chain, specifically the middle stages involving processing plants like abattoirs. He suggested that a thorough examination of these stages might reveal the reasons behind the price escalation.

Code of Conduct Study

A code of conduct study, led by Craig Emerson, has been announced recently. This study is expected to focus primarily on the supplier or farmer segment of the supply chain. However, Fels displayed skepticism about the study’s potential impact on the prices consumers pay at supermarkets. He hinted that addressing these issues might prove more challenging than expected. Former Labor minister Craig Emerson will lead the review, which aims to examine the gap between what farmers are paid and what customers pay at the checkout. Shadow treasurer Angus Taylor has also underscored the need for a more competitive supermarket sector to ensure lower prices for consumers.