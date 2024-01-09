en English
Australia

Escalating Crisis in Victoria: Flooding Spurs Evacuations, Emergency Responses

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 8, 2024 at 7:47 pm EST
Escalating Crisis in Victoria: Flooding Spurs Evacuations, Emergency Responses

Severe flooding has wreaked havoc in regional Victoria, Australia, prompting swift evacuations and a massive emergency response. Record-breaking rainfall and escalating river levels have led to a state of alarm, with the towns of Seymour, Rochester, and low-lying regions of Yea being the most affected. The situation in Rochester and Yea escalated so rapidly that it was deemed too late for residents to evacuate.

Emergency Services Overwhelmed

Since Sunday, emergency services have been inundated with more than 1,700 calls for assistance, over 800 of which were related directly to the flooding. Among the most urgent of these calls was a dramatic rescue operation for a 74-year-old woman whose vehicle was swept away by the surging waters in the state’s northeast.

Rivers Reach Dangerous Levels

Three rivers – the Goulburn, Campaspe, and Yea – are under official flood warnings. The Goulburn River at Murchison is expected to reach major flood levels, posing a significant threat to nearby communities. The small town of Rochester, already ravaged by floods in 2022, faces the grim prospect of further inundation.

A Community on Edge

The repeated flooding incidents have left the community in a state of anxiety and fear. Residents are grappling with the uncertainty of the situation, as they struggle to recover from the previous deluge. The potential for another flood has only added to their woes. The Bureau of Meteorology, while forecasting milder weather conditions and minimal rain across most of Victoria during the coming week, warns of the continuous threat posed by rising river levels.

Australia Weather
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

