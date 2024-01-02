en English
Australia

EQ Resources Nears Financial Breakthrough: A Turnaround Story in the Making

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:21 pm EST
EQ Resources Limited, an Australian firm engaged in the exploration and production of tungsten and gold, is on the brink of a significant financial milestone. Despite reporting a loss of AU$3.7 million for the fiscal year ending on June 30, 2023, the company, with a market capitalization of AU$90 million, is predicted to reach breakeven within the year.

Path to Profitability

Industry analysts are closely watching EQ Resources’ journey to profitability. Following a final anticipated loss in 2023, the company is expected to turn the tables and post a profit of AU$74 million in 2024. This dramatic financial turnaround is forecast to be driven by an average annual growth rate of 21%.

Industry Dynamics and Growth Rates

The metals and mining sector, which EQ Resources is a part of, is known for significant fluctuations in cash flow. These variations are influenced by operational stages and the type of metals mined. As companies in this sector begin to reap the benefits of their investments, they often experience significant growth rates, and EQ Resources is no exception.

Capital Management and Investment Risks

EQ Resources has been lauded for its judicious management of capital. Its debt comprises a mere 32% of its equity, indicating that the company has primarily relied on its own capital for funding operations. This strategy minimizes the investment risks associated with a loss-making company.

While these projections offer a promising outlook for EQ Resources, they are not comprehensive. They do not take into account specific company developments and should, therefore, be considered within a broader context of company-specific information.

Australia
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

