en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Energy Sector Shines as Australian Market Weathers Stormy Opening

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 14, 2024 at 9:28 pm EST
Energy Sector Shines as Australian Market Weathers Stormy Opening

On Monday, the Australian stock market weathered a stormy opening, with the ASX200 index only slightly recovering, ending up 1.4 points at 7450. However, the Energy Sector emerged as the silver lining, buoyed by robust investments in oil and uranium stocks. This gain comes against a backdrop of mounting global energy market tensions, with the World Bank warning of potential energy price surges and inflation due to the protracted conflict in the Red Sea region.

Uranium Prices Skyrocket

The price of uranium has ascended to an unprecedented high, reaching over $92 a pound, a figure unseen in the last 16 years. This surge is sparked by a potent combination of vigorous demand and supply risks. Reflecting the bullish market for uranium, the Nuclear Energy Index hit an all-time high. The escalating situation in the Middle East, including strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen, has amplified tensions and subsequently driven up oil prices. Brent prices have seen an increase of nearly 2% for the week.

Santos’ Barossa LNG Project Gets Green Light

On the domestic front, Santos received approval for its Barossa LNG project, a development likely to have a positive impact on the energy sector. However, not all sectors are faring as well. The Materials sector is under strain due to a slump in metal prices, leading to significant losses for major mining companies.

Economic Outlook and Global Tensions

The economic outlook for the week is centred on consumer confidence and jobs data in Australia, while the US observes Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Meanwhile, tech behemoth Microsoft has leapfrogged Apple to become the world’s most valuable company. However, geopolitical tensions between China, Taiwan, and the US are far from resolved, with Taiwan’s recent election results potentially exacerbating the situation.

Small Caps Market Performance

In the small caps market, ENRG Elements and White Cliff Minerals are among the top performers, with the latter securing a mining operation in Canada. Terra Uranium is also making moves, with plans to explore in Canada’s Athabasca Basin.

0
Australia Business Energy
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Australia

See more
1 min ago
Job Market Shows Signs of Resilience Despite Dip in Job Ads, ANZ-Indeed Report Indicates
A recent report from ANZ-Indeed has revealed a marginal upswing in job advertisements in December, with a month-on-month increase of 0.1%. This, however, follows a significant slump between August and November. Despite this minor surge, there was a notable 10% decrease in original terms month-on-month, largely due to the expected decrease in recruitment activities over
Job Market Shows Signs of Resilience Despite Dip in Job Ads, ANZ-Indeed Report Indicates
NSW Government to Host Drug Summit Amid Rising Overdose Concerns
2 mins ago
NSW Government to Host Drug Summit Amid Rising Overdose Concerns
Agassi Crowns Djokovic as Greatest Men's Tennis Player of All Time
6 mins ago
Agassi Crowns Djokovic as Greatest Men's Tennis Player of All Time
Overpayment of Life Insurance: The Unseen Burden on White-Collar Australians
1 min ago
Overpayment of Life Insurance: The Unseen Burden on White-Collar Australians
Santos Clears Legal Hurdle to Construct Pipeline Through Gas Field
1 min ago
Santos Clears Legal Hurdle to Construct Pipeline Through Gas Field
Australian Runner Peter Bol's Triumphant Return to Racing at Home
2 mins ago
Australian Runner Peter Bol's Triumphant Return to Racing at Home
Latest Headlines
World News
S&P 500's Brush With Record High, Economists' Forecast, and More: A Financial News Roundup
7 seconds
S&P 500's Brush With Record High, Economists' Forecast, and More: A Financial News Roundup
Keegan Bradley and Grayson Murray Shine at Waialae Tournament
29 seconds
Keegan Bradley and Grayson Murray Shine at Waialae Tournament
Racist Ideologies Hold Malaysia Back, Warns International Labour Adviser
30 seconds
Racist Ideologies Hold Malaysia Back, Warns International Labour Adviser
Unexpected Pregnancy Post-Sterilisation: Edinburgh Woman Seeks Answers
37 seconds
Unexpected Pregnancy Post-Sterilisation: Edinburgh Woman Seeks Answers
Green MP Golriz Ghahraman Implicated in Stock Theft: Career and Public Trust at Stake
37 seconds
Green MP Golriz Ghahraman Implicated in Stock Theft: Career and Public Trust at Stake
Virat Kohli Returns to Indian T20 Squad: Reunion, Excitement, and Anticipation
40 seconds
Virat Kohli Returns to Indian T20 Squad: Reunion, Excitement, and Anticipation
Golfer Grayson Murray's Career Rebounds with Sony Open Victory; Tommy Fleetwood Wins Dubai Invitational
41 seconds
Golfer Grayson Murray's Career Rebounds with Sony Open Victory; Tommy Fleetwood Wins Dubai Invitational
Hong Kong's SWD Launches Nurse Training Programme to Tackle Welfare Sector Challenges
43 seconds
Hong Kong's SWD Launches Nurse Training Programme to Tackle Welfare Sector Challenges
Senator Vance Raises Concern Over Media Freedom in Poland
53 seconds
Senator Vance Raises Concern Over Media Freedom in Poland
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
46 mins
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
1 hour
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
1 hour
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
2 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
5 hours
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
5 hours
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
12 hours
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
14 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
15 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app