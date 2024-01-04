Energy Farmers Australia to Represent Asia Pacific at Global AgriFutures Event

Energy Farmers Australia, a Geraldton-based company renowned for its upcycling initiatives within the agricultural sector, is set to make a significant impact on a global stage. The company has been selected to be one of 13 agrifood-tech businesses representing the Asia Pacific region at the upcoming AgriFutures event, evokeAG, scheduled for February 2024.

Upcycling Innovations in Agriculture

Energy Farmers Australia’s unique approach to upcycling has positioned them as pioneers in the agrifood-tech industry. Their representation at the evokeAG event will provide an opportunity to shed light on their innovative practices, showcasing to a global audience the strides being made in agrifood technology in the Asia Pacific region.

Global Exposure and Industry Interaction

Participating in the evokeAG event is a significant milestone for Energy Farmers Australia. It offers the company a platform to gain global exposure, reveal their groundbreaking agrifood innovations, and engage with other industry leaders in the agrifood-tech space. This interaction is expected to fuel further growth and innovation within the company and the industry at large.

Agriculture’s Future: Upcycling and Technology

The involvement of Energy Farmers Australia in evokeAG underlines the role of upcycling and technology in shaping the future of agriculture. By transforming waste materials into new products of better quality or environmental value, the company is not only promoting sustainability but also driving a new wave of technological advancements in the agriculture sector.