Agriculture

Energy Farmers Australia to Represent Asia Pacific at Global AgriFutures Event

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:31 pm EST
Energy Farmers Australia to Represent Asia Pacific at Global AgriFutures Event

Energy Farmers Australia, a Geraldton-based company renowned for its upcycling initiatives within the agricultural sector, is set to make a significant impact on a global stage. The company has been selected to be one of 13 agrifood-tech businesses representing the Asia Pacific region at the upcoming AgriFutures event, evokeAG, scheduled for February 2024.

Upcycling Innovations in Agriculture

Energy Farmers Australia’s unique approach to upcycling has positioned them as pioneers in the agrifood-tech industry. Their representation at the evokeAG event will provide an opportunity to shed light on their innovative practices, showcasing to a global audience the strides being made in agrifood technology in the Asia Pacific region.

Global Exposure and Industry Interaction

Participating in the evokeAG event is a significant milestone for Energy Farmers Australia. It offers the company a platform to gain global exposure, reveal their groundbreaking agrifood innovations, and engage with other industry leaders in the agrifood-tech space. This interaction is expected to fuel further growth and innovation within the company and the industry at large.

Agriculture’s Future: Upcycling and Technology

The involvement of Energy Farmers Australia in evokeAG underlines the role of upcycling and technology in shaping the future of agriculture. By transforming waste materials into new products of better quality or environmental value, the company is not only promoting sustainability but also driving a new wave of technological advancements in the agriculture sector.

Agriculture Australia
Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

