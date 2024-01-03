en English
EMX Royalty Corporation Announces Option Agreement with Lumira Energy Ltd.

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:54 am EST
In recent news, EMX Royalty Corporation has signed an option agreement with Lumira Energy Ltd. for the Sagvoll and Meråker projects in Norway, and the Copperhole Creek project in Queensland, Australia. This agreement stipulates a 2.5% Net Smelter Return (NSR) royalty, cash, equity payments, and work commitments extended to EMX.

Lumira Energy’s Foray into the Public Market

Lumira Energy, an Australian private firm, is gearing up for a public listing on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) through an Initial Public Offering (IPO) slated for mid-2024. The projects in Norway, along a significant metallogenic belt, are expected to form a robust starting portfolio for Lumira, bolstering its imminent IPO.

Potential-Rich Projects in Norway

The Sagvoll and Meråker projects, situated in a region with a rich history of volcanogenic massive sulfide (VMS) mining, are believed to harbor potential for new discoveries. The Sagvoll project features both VMS and magmatic nickel-copper sulfide targets. Despite its mining history, the area has been underexplored, sparking interest in new exploration activities. EMX carried out extensive exploration work in 2022 and 2023, which included soil sampling and mapping.

The Meråker project, located near Trondheim, also possesses VMS mineralization and has a history of copper and zinc mining. EMX conducted an airborne EM survey over the project area in 2021, with subsequent reconnaissance mapping and sampling in 2023. Both projects are expected to provide Lumira with a promising start in the mining sector.

About EMX Royalty Corporation

EMX Royalty Corporation is a global royalty company with a focus on precious, base, and battery metals. Its shares are traded on NYSE American, TSX Venture Exchange, and the Frankfurt exchange. The company is optimistic about its future plans and the potential of its projects, as evidenced by its forward-looking statements in the news release.

Australia Business Norway
Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

