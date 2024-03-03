Empowering Heritage: ACT Grants Program 2024-25 Seeks Projects Celebrating Diverse Histories

Applications for the 2024-25 ACT Heritage Grants Program are now officially open, with a dedicated fund of $230,000 aimed at conserving, protecting, and celebrating the shared history and heritage of the Australian Capital Territory (ACT). Minister for Heritage Rebecca Vassarotti has announced the initiative, inviting individuals, community groups, and organizations with a keen interest in the territory's heritage to apply. This move underscores the ACT's commitment to preserving its rich cultural tapestry, encompassing stories from various locations and walks of life.

Previous Successes and New Priorities

Last year, the program supported 18 high-quality projects, including interpretive signage, oral history workshops, publications, and conservation management plans. This year, special emphasis is on projects that highlight Aboriginal cultural heritage or reflect the ACT's diverse community. Vassarotti's call to action encourages passionate groups and individuals to contribute to educating new generations about Canberra's vast heritage. The focus areas for this grant round include conservation work on ACT Heritage Register listed places, community participation projects, Aboriginal heritage initiatives, partnerships, and projects documenting diverse community histories.

Grant Application Details

With a significant amount of funding available, the program aims to facilitate a wide range of heritage projects. Interested applicants are encouraged to put forward proposals that not only preserve historical sites but also engage the broader community in heritage celebration. This includes education, digitization of historical records, tourism projects, and events designed to promote heritage understanding and appreciation. The inclusion of diverse perspectives, especially those documenting the histories of women, Indigenous communities, multicultural groups, and the LGBTQIA+ community, is particularly encouraged.

How to Apply

To apply for the ACT Heritage Grants Program, eligible individuals and organizations should prepare proposals that align with this year's priorities. Detailed application guidelines and submission forms can be found on the official ACT government website. The deadline for submissions is fast approaching, urging prospective applicants to finalize their project proposals promptly. This grants program presents a unique opportunity for the community to engage deeply with Canberra's heritage, fostering a sense of belonging and identity among residents and visitors alike.

The announcement of the 2024-25 ACT Heritage Grants Program highlights the ongoing commitment of the ACT government to preserve and celebrate the territory's rich history. Through this initiative, Minister Vassarotti hopes to empower the community to share Canberra's stories in innovative ways, ensuring that the heritage of the ACT is not only preserved but also appreciated by future generations. As applications roll in, the anticipation grows for the diverse and impactful projects that will emerge, enriching Canberra's cultural landscape.