Empowering Future Leaders: 20 Female Students Join Queensland's GIRLS Mentoring Program in Mining and Energy

Today in Brisbane, a unique mentoring program was launched, marking a significant step towards empowering young women in Queensland's high-tech mining and energy sector. The Girls In Resources Leadership Skills (GIRLS) Mentoring Program, now in its sixth year, connects 20 Year 12 female students with industry professionals, offering six months of guidance as they contemplate their future career paths.

Advertisment

Building Bridges to the Future

This initiative, led by the Queensland Minerals and Energy Academy (QMEA) and Women in Mining and Resources Queensland (WIMARQ), aims to introduce these students from various SEQ and regional schools to the plethora of career opportunities available in the resources sector. Among the schools represented are Kirwan State High School, Gladstone State High School, and St Hilda's School, showcasing a wide geographic spread and commitment to diversifying the future of the industry. QRC Chief Executive Officer Janette Hewson emphasized the program's role in preparing young minds to contribute significantly to an industry on the cusp of transformation, especially towards a decarbonized future.

A Pathway to Success

Advertisment

Last year, the program boasted impressive outcomes, with nearly 90% of participants securing a job in the sector or beginning further education towards a resources career. The success of the GIRLS Mentoring Program highlights not only the interest among young women in the sector but also the industry's readiness to welcome and nurture new talent. With the generous support of Platinum Sponsor BMA and other sponsors, this year's program stands as a testament to the collective effort in bridging gender gaps and encouraging diversity in the workforce.

Looking Ahead

The selection of participants from QMEA partner schools across Queensland was based on their leadership potential and passion for playing a pivotal role in the resources sector's future. Katrina-Lee Jones, QRC Skills, Education, and Diversity Policy Director, noted the program's oversubscription as indicative of the growing interest among young women in pursuing rewarding careers in minerals and energy. This year's GIRLS mentoring program not only promises to equip these young women with the skills and knowledge they need but also to inspire a new generation of leaders ready to face the challenges of a rapidly evolving industry.