Empowering Change: How Discipline Transformed a Sydney School

At Chifley College in Shalvey, near Mount Druitt, a new classroom management approach is transforming the academic landscape for its students, predominantly from disadvantaged backgrounds. The school, grappling with the challenges posed by a diverse student population, has embarked on a journey of educational reform, guided by a recent Department of Education report. This report underscores the pivotal role of effective classroom management in fostering academic achievement among vulnerable students.

Setting the Stage for Success

Under the leadership of veteran English teacher Amy Krisenthal and acting principal Karen Attard, Chifley College has overhauled its approach to teaching and learning. Krisenthal, reflecting on her initial years of teaching, acknowledges the steep learning curve she faced in adapting to the unique needs of her students. The school now employs a structured lesson plan, starting with a "do now" activity to engage students from the moment they enter the classroom. This strategy, while seemingly simple, is designed to put students in the right frame of mind for learning, ensuring they are equipped and ready to participate in the lesson ahead.

Consistency and High Expectations

The Department of Education's findings highlight the significance of consistency, high expectations, and the explicit teaching of desired behaviors in the classroom. At Chifley College, these principles have become the cornerstone of their educational strategy. Acting principal Karen Attard emphasizes that by teaching students the structures and routines they are expected to follow, the focus can then shift solely to the lesson's content. This method has not only improved classroom behavior but has also fostered a more conducive learning environment, as echoed by the experiences of students like Jeremiah Sosaiete Ah Young and Chelsea Knight, who appreciate the structured and focused approach to their education.

Looking Ahead: The Road to Educational Equity

As Chifley College continues to refine its classroom management techniques, the broader implications of their success story resonate far beyond the school's walls. The transition from traditional teaching philosophies to practical, hands-on classroom management skills represents a paradigm shift in education, particularly for schools serving disadvantaged communities. This shift, while challenging, is imperative for bridging the academic gap and ensuring that all students, regardless of their background, have the opportunity to succeed. The journey of Chifley College serves as a testament to the power of resilience, innovation, and the unwavering belief in the potential of every student.