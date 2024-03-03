Empowering Carers: Mildura's Expo Offers Resources and Support for Community Pillars

Our region's unsung heroes, the carers, are set to receive a significant boost in support and resources at the upcoming Carers Expo. Scheduled for Tuesday, 26 March, from 10 am to 2 pm at Powerhouse Place, this event promises to be a pivotal gathering for those who dedicate their lives to caring for others. Sponsored by Mildura Rural City Council in partnership with Carers Victoria, the expo aims to arm carers with information, connect them with local services, and celebrate their critical role in the community.

Spotlight on Support and Resources

The Carers Expo is designed to serve as a one-stop hub for carers seeking information on local community groups, upcoming events, and engagement opportunities with local agencies and support services. Attendees can look forward to a variety of information booths, resource giveaways for all age groups, and even a sausage sizzle, making for an informative and enjoyable day out. Councillor Troy Bailey, the voice for Community Health and Wellbeing, emphasized the expo's role in fostering self-discovery, advocacy, and community support, highlighting the broad spectrum of local services and organizations dedicated to enhancing the health, wellbeing, and independence of carers and those they support.

Recognizing the Backbone of Our Community

Carers come from all walks of life, fulfilling roles as partners, parents, children, siblings, other relatives, friends, or neighbors. Their invaluable contribution often goes unnoticed, yet they are the backbone of our community's health and social care systems. The expo seeks to shine a light on these individuals, offering them the recognition and support they deserve. Through this event, carers will have the chance to make meaningful connections, discover new resources, and perhaps most importantly, feel celebrated and valued for their selfless dedication.

Joining Forces for Greater Impact

The collaboration between Mildura Rural City Council and Carers Victoria underscores the community's commitment to supporting carers. By joining forces, these organizations aim to amplify their impact, providing a more comprehensive and accessible range of supports for carers. Those interested in attending the expo are encouraged to register in advance for catering purposes, ensuring that every attendee can fully benefit from this unique opportunity. This partnership and event exemplify the power of community collaboration in uplifting and empowering its most dedicated members.

As the Carers Expo approaches, it stands as a beacon of hope and support for the countless carers in our community. It's a testament to the strength found in solidarity and the significant difference support and recognition can make in the lives of those who give so much of themselves to care for others. This event not only provides practical resources and connections but also serves as a heartfelt 'thank you' to our carers, acknowledging their vital role in fostering a compassionate and resilient community.