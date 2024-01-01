en English
Australia

Employment Hero Champions Remote Work as Key to its Success

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 1, 2024 at 2:26 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 3:05 am EST
An Australian human resources platform, Employment Hero, has emerged as a strong advocate for the persistence of remote work practices, challenging the view that the work-from-home trend is fading. The company, valued at over $2 billion, attributes its substantial growth and seven-fold revenue increase since mid-2019 to its remote-first approach. In a world where many businesses are grappling with the question of whether to return to the office or continue with remote work, the stance of Employment Hero offers an illuminating perspective.

Remote-First Approach Fuels Growth

Ben Thompson, CEO, and co-founder of Employment Hero, underscores the role of remote work in the company’s growth story. With nearly 1000 employees working entirely remotely, the company itself is a testament to the potential of a remote-first setup. Its proprietary platform aids in managing performance and engagement in a remote context, ensuring business continuity and productivity are not compromised.

Fostering Company Culture in a Remote Setting

Emphasizing the importance of company culture and team dynamics, Employment Hero organizes quarterly social gatherings and an annual team bonding week. These initiatives are designed to facilitate interpersonal relationships and foster a sense of belonging among the team members, proving that remote work does not necessarily equate to isolation or detachment.

The Employee Perspective

Natascia Spadavecchia, a senior insights manager at the company, offers a glimpse into the employee experience in a remote setup. She highlights improved work-life balance and the flexibility to cater to her son’s needs as some of the many advantages of remote work. The remote-first approach of Employment Hero offers employees a gamut of benefits, including access to a wider talent pool, elimination of commuting costs, and the opportunity to live in more affordable areas.

CEO Ben Thompson also shares his personal experience with remote work, attesting to its feasibility and benefits. He appreciates the balance it enables between work, personal priorities, and family life. The experience of Employment Hero challenges the notion that remote work is a temporary solution, presenting it instead as a sustainable and beneficial model for both employees and employers alike.

Australia Business
Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

