Employee Health Concerns Trigger Investigation at Smith’s Snackfood Company

Adelaide-based employees at Smith’s Snackfood Company, a subsidiary of PepsiCo, have voiced severe health concerns allegedly tied to handling the spicy seasoning for ‘flamin’ hot’ Doritos. The symptoms reported include eye and skin irritation, sneezing, coughing, runny nose, chest discomfort, and difficulty in breathing. Out of the 13 interviewed, 11 have lodged complaints, shedding light on the gravity of the workplace safety standards.

The United Workers Union Steps In

The United Workers Union (UWU) has taken notice of the situation, raising a workplace safety complaint. This has prompted an investigation by SafeWork SA into the matter. The health complaints have underscored the potential health hazards associated with the handling or exposure to certain food products in an industrial setting.

PepsiCo’s Response

PepsiCo has reacted to the health complaints by implementing additional safety procedures, affirming the safety of its employees as their topmost priority. The company has announced the installation of extra extraction fans in response to the allegations.

Investigation and Further Actions

SafeWork SA is currently examining the claims to ascertain their legitimacy and the severity of the symptoms suffered by the workers. The outcome of this investigation will dictate the actions that will follow to ensure the safety and well-being of the employees.