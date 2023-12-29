en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Emergency Evacuation at Sheraton Grand Sydney After Guest’s Destructive Rampage

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: December 29, 2023 at 4:33 am EST
Emergency Evacuation at Sheraton Grand Sydney After Guest’s Destructive Rampage

In the early hours of Friday morning, the tranquility at the Sheraton Grand Sydney was shattered by a disturbance that led to an emergency evacuation. A 35-year-old guest allegedly vandalized his room on the 12th floor by breaking a window and setting off the water sprinkler system, causing a flood. His actions disrupted operations, forced guests to evacuate, and likely resulted in significant property damage.

The Disturbance at Sheraton Grand Sydney

The chaos erupted when the man allegedly turned violent with hotel staff who were checking on his welfare. The incident escalated quickly, leading to the closure of Elizabeth Street in both directions for a time. The man was subsequently arrested and transported to St Vincent’s Hospital for assessment, with the investigation into the incident continuing.

Impact on Hotel Operations and Property

The incident caused a significant disruption to the hotel’s operations. Guests staying across four floors were forced to evacuate around 8am. The triggering of the water sprinkler system likely caused extensive water damage, necessitating repairs. As one of Sydney’s exclusive hotels with views over Hyde Park, the Sheraton Grand Sydney would need to quickly address these issues to maintain its reputation.

Community and Law Enforcement Response

The incident required swift response from local law enforcement and emergency services to ensure the safety of all guests and staff. The New South Wales Police issued a statement outlining the incident and confirming the arrest of the 35-year-old man. The broader community will be keen to see a thorough investigation and appropriate action taken to prevent such incidents in the future.

0
Accidents Australia Crime
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Lancashire Family's Off-Grid Home Destroyed by Fire: A Cautionary Tale of Renewable Energy Systems

By Safak Costu

La Union's Surfing Capital Temporarily Shuts Beaches Following Drownings

By BNN Correspondents

Swift Rescue Operation Saves Woman After Dramatic Fall at Waiheke Island

By Mazhar Abbas

Violent Incident at Sheraton Grand Sydney Hotel Triggers Evacuation

By Geeta Pillai

Fiery Collision in Balochistan Claims Lives: An Urgent Call for Improv ...
@Accidents · 4 mins
Fiery Collision in Balochistan Claims Lives: An Urgent Call for Improv ...
heart comment 0
Quad Bike Tragedy in the Far North: Two Missing, Search and Rescue Operations Underway

By Mazhar Abbas

Quad Bike Tragedy in the Far North: Two Missing, Search and Rescue Operations Underway
Disturbing Spike in Drownings Sparks Concern over Beach Safety

By Geeta Pillai

Disturbing Spike in Drownings Sparks Concern over Beach Safety
Evacuations at Premier Inn and Sheraton Grand Hotel: An Insight into Hotel Safety

By Geeta Pillai

Evacuations at Premier Inn and Sheraton Grand Hotel: An Insight into Hotel Safety
Boxing Day Tragedy: 31-year-old Man Found Dead at Sea in Samoa

By BNN Correspondents

Boxing Day Tragedy: 31-year-old Man Found Dead at Sea in Samoa
Latest Headlines
World News
Chinese Medical Team Fosters Goodwill in Solomon Islands with Free Health Services
31 seconds
Chinese Medical Team Fosters Goodwill in Solomon Islands with Free Health Services
Vijaykanth: Tributes Pour in for Legendary Actor and Politician
55 seconds
Vijaykanth: Tributes Pour in for Legendary Actor and Politician
Long-Term Lung Damage in COVID-19 Survivors: An In-depth Analysis
1 min
Long-Term Lung Damage in COVID-19 Survivors: An In-depth Analysis
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Peace Plan to Resolve Gaza Conflict
1 min
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Peace Plan to Resolve Gaza Conflict
Sanjay Manjrekar Weighs in on India's Test Loss to South Africa: The Impact of Shami's Absence
2 mins
Sanjay Manjrekar Weighs in on India's Test Loss to South Africa: The Impact of Shami's Absence
Russian Official Criticizes ECHR; Heavy Sentences for Protestors Continue
2 mins
Russian Official Criticizes ECHR; Heavy Sentences for Protestors Continue
Keir Starmer Takes Aim at 'Churn' in UK Civil Service
3 mins
Keir Starmer Takes Aim at 'Churn' in UK Civil Service
Public Dissent Over EPS Examination Turns Violent in Lalitpur
3 mins
Public Dissent Over EPS Examination Turns Violent in Lalitpur
Swift Rescue Operation Saves Woman After Dramatic Fall at Waiheke Island
3 mins
Swift Rescue Operation Saves Woman After Dramatic Fall at Waiheke Island
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Peace Plan to Resolve Gaza Conflict
1 min
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Peace Plan to Resolve Gaza Conflict
World Population Set to Surpass 8 Billion: U.S. Census Bureau
1 hour
World Population Set to Surpass 8 Billion: U.S. Census Bureau
Global Population Milestone Meets Supercar Innovation as 2024 Dawns
2 hours
Global Population Milestone Meets Supercar Innovation as 2024 Dawns
French Chefs Shatter Guinness World Record with 1,001-Cheese Pizza
3 hours
French Chefs Shatter Guinness World Record with 1,001-Cheese Pizza
Global Population Exceeds 8 Billion: US Growth Could Hit Historic Low
3 hours
Global Population Exceeds 8 Billion: US Growth Could Hit Historic Low
Life, Death, and Population: A Look at Global Statistics as We Step into 2024
3 hours
Life, Death, and Population: A Look at Global Statistics as We Step into 2024
Chef Mike Nassar Shares Handy Berry Washing Tip on TikTok
4 hours
Chef Mike Nassar Shares Handy Berry Washing Tip on TikTok
Global Population Crosses 8 Billion; US Growth Rate Slows Down
5 hours
Global Population Crosses 8 Billion; US Growth Rate Slows Down
Population Dynamics and Real Estate Records: A Peek into 2024
5 hours
Population Dynamics and Real Estate Records: A Peek into 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app