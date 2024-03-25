Emergency Declared in East Sepik, PNG After Quake, Floods Leave 1,000 Homes Destroyed

On Monday, 25 March 2024, East Sepik Province in Papua New Guinea faced a dire situation with the declaration of a state of emergency following a devastating combination of natural disasters.

In the wake of a magnitude 6.9 earthquake, along with severe flooding and landslides, over 1,000 homes have been destroyed, prompting a swift governmental response.

Immediate Actions and Local Resilience

Samson Torovi, chair of the Provincial Disaster Committee, announced the mobilization of resources to assist in the emergency. The province's disaster plan was activated, emphasizing the urgency of the situation.

Alan Bird, a provincial representative, highlighted the resilience of the Sepik people, stating their determination to rebuild despite the challenges. Bird's proactive approach, including the deployment of emergency healthcare and relief efforts, underscores the province's commitment to self-reliance, wary of delays in national assistance.

The earthquake, centered near Ambunti, has resulted in a tragic loss of life and the displacement of thousands. The extensive damage adds to the hardships caused by ongoing flooding and landslides, affecting vast parts of the province. The local authorities, along with organizations like Samaritan Aviation, are working tirelessly to provide medical aid and assess the full impact of the disaster. The severity of these events has prompted a call for immediate and effective action, both locally and from the national government.

National Response and Future Preparedness

With a significant relief fund already allocated by the national government, there's an emphasis on the need for swift support to the affected communities. The experience of East Sepik, mirroring past disasters in other provinces, highlights the critical importance of preparedness and rapid response in mitigating the effects of natural disasters.

As the province begins its journey towards recovery, the resilience of its people and the lessons learned will undoubtedly shape future strategies to deal with such catastrophic events.