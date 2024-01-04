en English
Em Rusciano Spotlights Perimenopause, Urges Women to Prioritize Health

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:39 pm EST
Em Rusciano, a celebrated media personality from Australia, has recently brought to light the often-overlooked health concern for women in their late 30s and 40s – perimenopause. At 44, Rusciano is currently undergoing this transitional phase herself and underscores the critical necessity of medical attention if one experiences symptoms associated with it.

Perimenopause: A Silent Struggle

Perimenopause, a term many are unfamiliar with, refers to the phase before menopause when the body starts making less estrogen. It can commence as early as the mid-30s, often catching women off-guard. The symptoms are broad and can include anxiety, exhaustion, anger, a diminished sex drive, irregular menstrual cycles, and fluctuating appetite. For Rusciano, the journey has been challenging. She shared her struggle with osteoporosis due to her body leeching calcium from her bones, and her fears around rheumatoid arthritis, a condition prevalent in her family. The media personality also opened up about her battle with out-of-control ADHD symptoms and issues concerning weight and eating habits.

Calling Out Medical Gaslighting

Em Rusciano emphasized the importance of not being dismissed or ‘gaslit’ by doctors when expressing health concerns. Women tend to have their symptoms downplayed or misdiagnosed, leading to a delay in appropriate treatment. The 44-year-old encouraged women to seek out a knowledgeable GP or a specialist in female hormones. She highlighted the importance of advocating for one’s health and to persist in seeking help until all concerns are adequately addressed.

An Authentic Self: Living with Autism and ADHD

Beyond her perimenopause journey, Rusciano also spoke candidly about her experiences with autism and ADHD. Since being diagnosed, she has stopped ‘masking’ her autistic behaviors, leading to a more authentic expression of her true self. This openness about her condition serves as a beacon of hope and inspiration for many grappling with similar issues, fostering a more inclusive and understanding society.

Em Rusciano’s health warning is not just a wake-up call for women nearing their 40s, but also a rallying cry for all women to take charge of their health, be it physical or mental. It is a potent reminder that every woman’s journey is unique, and every symptom, however minor, deserves attention and understanding.

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

