Australia

Elyse Taylor: Beach Day Out in Noosa Marks New Chapter for the Australian Model

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 2, 2024 at 12:06 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 3:37 am EST
Elyse Taylor: Beach Day Out in Noosa Marks New Chapter for the Australian Model

Renowned Australian model, Elyse Taylor, was recently seen basking under the sun at a beach in Noosa, Queensland. The 37-year-old Victoria’s Secret sensation, celebrated for her work with some of the biggest names in the fashion industry, was spotted in a striking black string bikini, displaying her toned physique and deep golden tan. Taylor was accompanied by an unidentified male companion, sparking curiosity about her personal life after her tumultuous relationship with her ex-husband, Seth Campbell.

Day at the Beach Marks a New Chapter for Taylor

The sighting of Elyse Taylor with the mystery man, enjoying a day filled with sunbathing, swimming, and private conversations, suggests a possible turn of the page for the celebrated model. After a contentious relationship with Campbell, this day at the beach seems to highlight Taylor’s apparent newfound happiness and resilience.

Legal Battles and Focus on Daughter’s Well-being

Previously, Taylor had made headlines by filing for a child support modification in the New York Supreme Court against her ex-husband, Campbell. The wealthy businessman had made demands concerning Taylor’s personal life, threatening to reduce child support and evict her and their daughter, Lila, from their home. However, the court ruled in Taylor’s favor, ordering Campbell to continue with the support payments and barring him from selling their property. Despite their legal battles, Taylor’s primary focus has always been the well-being of their nine-year-old daughter.

Taylor’s modeling career began at the young age of 18, landing her significant work with major fashion labels. She has been featured in campaigns for Estee Lauder and Victoria’s Secret fashion shows, among others. Her work with Victoria’s Secret, in particular, has brought her global recognition, establishing her as a celebrated figure in the fashion industry.

Australia Fashion
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

