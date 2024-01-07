Elsa Pataky Shines at Magic Millions Polo Event Amid Celebrity Buzz

As the Gold Coast sun blazed high, the Magic Millions Polo event turned into a spectacle of glamour and celebrity. The center of attention was none other than the radiant Elsa Pataky, whose appearance set the event ablaze. The 47-year-old actress arrived in a striking low-cut, strapless yellow dress adorned with floral appliques and featuring a thigh split, making a fashion statement that was as bold as it was elegant.

Of Glamour and Polo

The Spanish model and actress mingled freely with fellow celebrities, her vivacious energy lending an added charm to the social festivities. Missing from Pataky’s side was her husband, Chris Hemsworth. Despite the recent rumors about their marriage, Pataky’s solo attendance didn’t dampen her spirits as she socialized with the likes of model Kate Waterhouse and former NRL star Billy Slater.

Celebrities Galore

Kate Waterhouse, another prominent figure at the event, dazzled in a classic white ballroom gown complemented by pearl earrings. Slater, on the other hand, chose to go with a sharp grey blazer, making an appearance with his family. The event was a lively gathering of celebrities, their presence adding a dash of stardom to the sporting event.

The Sporting Spirit

Beyond the glamour and celebrity buzz, the Magic Millions Polo event also witnessed its fair share of sporting action. British equestrian Zara Phillips demonstrated her skills on horseback, later swapping her riding gear for casual attire. The event successfully blended the glitz of celebrity culture with the thrill of polo, offering attendees an unforgettable experience.