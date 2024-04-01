Ellidy Pullin Sells Gold Coast Home for $1.76M, Shared with Late Olympian Alex 'Chumpy' Pullin

In a poignant turn of events, influencer Ellidy Pullin has parted ways with the Gold Coast home she shared with her late partner, Olympic snowboarder Alex 'Chumpy' Pullin, for $1.76 million at auction. The decision to sell the property was spurred by Ellidy's desire to downsize and create a new beginning for herself and her two-year-old daughter, Minnie, born posthumously through IVF and sperm retrieval following Chumpy's tragic death in July 2020.

Advertisment

Heartfelt Decision to Downsize

Ellidy recently opened up about her emotional journey to downsize in an effort to alleviate the burdens of her current living situation. During a heartfelt discussion on her podcast, Darling Shine!, she expressed profound sadness over leaving a home filled with memories of her late husband. Despite her attachment, Ellidy recognized the need for change, driven by the desire to create a more manageable and fulfilling life for her and Minnie.

A Home Filled with Memories

Advertisment

The property, which last changed hands for $935,000 in May 2018, boasts four bedrooms, two bathrooms, an open-plan design, a media room, a pool, an entertaining deck, a fenced backyard, and a two-car garage. Its sale marks the end of an era for Ellidy and Minnie but also signifies a new chapter in their lives. The home was notably the nation's most-viewed property going to auction, according to realestate.com, highlighting its allure to potential buyers.

Legacy and Love

The legacy of Alex 'Chumpy' Pullin looms large in the lives of Ellidy and Minnie. Chumpy, a two-time snowboard cross world champion and Australia's flag-bearer at the Sochi 2014 Olympics, left an indelible mark on the snowboarding community and his family. Through Minnie, Ellidy sees a continuation of Chumpy's spirit and a means to keep his memory alive. The sale of their home, while bittersweet, is a step towards healing and new beginnings for the Pullin family.