Elixir Energy Prepares for Daydream-2 Appraisal Well with Industry Leaders

Elixir Energy, a prominent player in the energy sector, is gearing up to spud the Daydream-2 appraisal well in the upcoming month. The team steering this initiative comprises remarkable industry figures, each bringing to the table a wealth of experience.

Powerhouse Leadership Taking Elixir Energy Forward

Richard Cottee, renowned for transforming Queensland Gas Company into a multi-billion-dollar entity, now holds the position of non-executive chairman at Elixir Energy. His association with the company started on April 29, 2019.

Neil Young, the managing director and chief executive officer since December 14, 2018, boasts over two decades of experience in the sector. His portfolio includes founding Golden Horde Ltd, notable for gas exploration near the Chinese border in Mongolia.

Another key appointment, Stephen Kelemen, became a non-executive director on May 6, 2019. He has a proven track record at Santos, contributing significantly to its growth in the coal seam gas domain.

Anna Sloboda, with over 20 years in corporate finance and junior resource company development, stepped into the role of a non-executive director on October 1, 2020. Her international work spans various projects in Africa and South America, including negotiations with Chinese off-takers.

Finally, Victoria Allinson, with over 30 years of accounting and auditing expertise, serves as the company secretary and chief financial officer. Allinson has held senior positions in both Australia and the United Kingdom.

Grandis Gas Project: A Game-Changer in the Making

The recently discovered deep permeable zone in the Daydream 2 appraisal well at the Grandis Gas Project has returned very positive log results, encouraging Elixir Energy. The company's discovery of porous and permeable sandstone reservoirs at 4,200 meters in Daydream 2 has potentially far-reaching implications for the Grandis Project and the broader Taroom Trough in Queensland's Bowen Basin.

The petrophysical log analysis and the recovery of gas indicate the presence of three gas-saturated sandstone reservoirs in this section, totaling a gross thickness of over 12 meters. As part of its forward planning, Elixir intends to undertake a novel stimulation testing regime that involves a diagnostic fracture injection test (DFIT). This test will collate crucial data for stimulation design and reservoir engineering in low permeability formations.