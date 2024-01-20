Elimbah Man Charged with Wounding Post Stabbing Incident in Caboolture South

In a shocking incident in Caboolture South on January 20, a 50-year-old Elimbah man has been charged with wounding and driving under the influence. The event unfolded around 8.30pm on Dickson Road, where after an altercation, a 40-year-old male was reportedly stabbed in the abdomen by the older man. The accused then fled the scene in his vehicle, leaving his victim with life-threatening injuries.

According to reports, the victim was walking along the footpath when the 50-year-old man, known to the victim, arrived in a vehicle. An argument ensued between the two, which escalated into physical violence, culminating in the victim being stabbed by the older man.

Swift Police Action

Shortly following the incident, police apprehended the suspect at an address in Elimbah. The victim was immediately rushed to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital, where he is being treated for his severe injuries.

The accused is now facing serious charges, including wounding in a public place resulting in serious bodily harm and driving with a high blood alcohol concentration (BAC 0.159%). He is slated to appear before the Caboolture Magistrates Court. Meanwhile, authorities are calling on the public for assistance.

They urge anyone who witnessed the incident or has dashcam or CCTV footage to come forward. Information can be reported to the police via Policelink's online form or anonymously through Crime Stoppers.