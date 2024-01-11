Elevated E. coli Levels Prompt Temporary Closure of Freers Beach in Tasmania

In a sudden turn of events, the popular Freers Beach in Port Sorell, Tasmania, has been temporarily closed. The decision came after routine testing revealed elevated levels of E. coli in the water, exceeding the acceptable threshold. This harmful bacteria, found in human and animal feces, is known to cause health risks such as diarrhea, vomiting, and stomach upsets when ingested through contaminated sources.

Extent of the Closure

The closure affects the area from Rice St north up to North Freers Beach at the Port Sorell Surf Life Saving Club. Signages have been installed to indicate the off-limits sections. However, it is worth noting that Hawley Beach and areas south of Rice St through to the Panatana Family Park remain open. These areas were not affected by the contamination and continue to welcome visitors.

Public Safety at Forefront

In a statement, the Latrobe Council announced this precautionary closure, emphasizing the paramount importance of public safety. The council expressed gratitude for the community’s cooperation during this period. Mayor Peter Freshney stated that the health and safety of residents and visitors were the council’s top priority. Hence, additional testing would be performed with an update expected to be shared soon.

Looking Forward

The status of Freers Beach will be reassessed following further testing results. This temporary measure, although inconvenient, underscores the council’s commitment to ensuring the wellbeing of its community. As the wait for further updates continues, the message is clear – safety first, even if it means temporary closures.